It’s been a good start to tournament season for McDowell County Little League as two of its all star teams have qualified for state tournament play.

Monday night the McDowell County 8-10 year old baseball team defeated Forest City 18-10 to win the District 1 championship. McDowell will represent the district on July 7 at the state 8-10 baseball tournament at Northwest Forsyth.

McDowell jumped out to a 5-0 one and a half innings in and was able to remain at arms length away. Forest City trimmed the lead to 7-4 after four innings but McDowell added on late scoring five times in the top of the fifth and a six-run sixth as Forest City went through seven different pitchers in the game.

McDowell totaled eight hits in the victory coming from Easton Andrews, Jonas Marsh, Everett McCartha, Romen Taylor, Mason Conner, Ethan Allen, Ethan Kinninger and Hudson Grindstaff.

McDowell 8-10 year old softball rolled through districts

Last weekend the McDowell County Little League 8-10 year old softball team beat Rutherfordton all-stars in a district series. McDowell won the decisive contest by an 8-2 score to advance. The McDowell all-stars will represent district 1 at the Little League 8-10 year old softball tournament on July 7 at Bull City (Durham).

McDowell County Little League will be hosting additional tournaments at the district level including 7-8 year old machine pitch on Friday and 10-12 majors on June 30. McDowell and Forest City junior boys will battle in districts on the weekend of June 30 at Summey Park in Forest City