Titans pull out 'ugly' win at home against Asheville

For about three and a half quarters of play, the McDowell Titans faced the possibility of suffering a devastating home loss against a struggling Asheville High squad.

However, tragedy was averted just in time for McDowell to escape Tuesday night with a 47-42 win.

Nothing about this victory was easy as both squads struggled to do a whole lot offensively. The Titans were even 14-14 after one quarter but putting the ball in the basket was a chore the rest of the game as they combined for just 11 points the next two quarters.

But down the stretch McDowell was able to take advantage of some big mental errors that resulted in a meltdown over the last four minutes of play.

Down 40-37 with 3:04 left, the Titans finished with a 10-2 run to steal the victory.

“There was no other way to put it -- it was ugly," said McDowell Coach Brian Franklin. But the thing about it, on a night we struggle to put the ball in the basket we still felt good about ourselves and felt like we had a chance by how we played defensively.”

Franklin said defense was the key.

“I told them if we can hold them to about 50, we’ll have a chance," he said. "We ended allowing just 42 after them scoring 25 in the first half. We just did good things on that end to give us a chance.”

David Olivo (11 points, three rebounds) on a drive to the basket was fouled by Asheville (2-12, 1-3) guard CJ Morgan who was also assessed a technical foul after arguing the call. Olivo sank two from the line with 3:04 left making it a three point deficit at 40-37.

Two minutes later, sophomore Rylan Parkins made it a one-possession game with 1:02 left on a pair of offensive rebounds and eventual putback. Then after stopping Asheville on their end, Parkins tied the game when he corralled the rebound and was fouled by Morgan on the reach-in. Parkins, who was tangled up with a separate Asheville player during the play, was pushed to the floor by Morgan after the whistle was blown and was ejected when given a second technical for the game.

Parkins tied the game making one free three-throw on the personal foul and Olivo then sank two from the stripe giving McDowell the lead for good with 25 seconds left.

Brayden Thompson (three rebounds) finished with six points on a pair of three-pointers down the stretch. Thompson’s contribution from behind the arc were the only made three’s by McDowell in the game.

Jeremiah Ellis (five rebounds) and Kyson Rinnert (six rebounds) had five points each. Ellis turned his ankle on a play during the fourth quarter and did not return to the game. Jaurice Ledbetter finished with four points in his first start of the season.

The Titans, while they struggled to score from the field, made some important free throws down the stretch when they needed them, going at a 57% clip for the game (12 of 21).

Pierce MacMillian led the Cougars with 11 points but had only two of them in the second half after hitting three long range shots in the first half. Oliver Mooney added 10 points in the paint.

McDowell, with the victory pulls back to within a game of .500 overall and at 2-2 in league play, is alone in fourth place. The Titans will host Erwin Friday night on Hall of Fame night (6:30 p.m. varsity start)