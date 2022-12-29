Titans hold off Avery in McDowell Christmas Invitational. Next up: East Burke.

Wednesday’s opening round of the McDowell Christmas Invitational probably wasn’t considered a must win, but the McDowell Titans needed a spark. Fortunately, that very thing happened as sophomore Kyson Rinnert recorded his first 20-plus point effort in a 61-58 win over the Avery County Vikings.

Rinnert scored 13 second half points and 22 overall to give McDowell (4-7) a huge boost on a night in which they didn’t get as much production from the inside game as compared to the last night these two met just over a week ago in Newland.

“Kyson was outstanding for us. He’s getting better as a sophomore, everyone is getting better but Kyson comes in as a sophomore and works hard and we’re really excited in what he’s doing for us,” said McDowell coach Brian Franklin.

The Titans also did a more efficient job holding the Vikings in check from the perimeter. After giving up 14 three pointers in last week’s 79-60 loss, Avery, while hitting on eight shots from downtown, had only two of them in the first half. Still, the Vikings held the advantage in the first half as they were up 22-13 with about three minutes left before the break.

But a 14-4 conclusion to the half by McDowell gave them a 27-26 lead and it changed the tone of the game. The second half was pretty much back and forth. The Titans held a lead as large as seven with about five minutes left before both squads countered each other on nearly every possession.

Even with good play, the game wasn’t decided until the final seconds. Avery erased that seven point deficit and had a chance at the foul line to draw even in the last 15 seconds of play. Vikings guard Landon Ingham (19 points) missed on the front end of a one and bonus. Rylan Parkins skyed up and retrieved the rebound, kicking the ball out to Eli Elliott was fouled with six seconds left.

Up 60-58 Elliott made the front end of a two shot foul but missed on the tail end. Mason Bailey gathered the board and got the ball to guard Landon Hughes who missed on a shot from just inside half court, allowing the Titans to escape with the win.

“Rylan getting that rebound was a game winning play for us when you consider how Avery was trying to come back late on us. Not many people watching the game would i understand the importance of that but it was huge.”

Parkins (six rebounds, three assists, one block) finished with 11 points, David Olivo chipped in with nine points, Marshall Lamb had eight points and Jaurice Ledbetter finished with seven points.

After settling for a lot of contested jump shots in the first matchup, the Titans did a much better in attacking Avery defensively. McDowell shot 17 of 29 from the foul line in Wednesday’s victory.

McDowell will battle East Burke tonight in the Boys Championship. The Cavaliers held off Patton 50-37 Wednesday afternoon to win its first game of the season.