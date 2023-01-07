Titans fall to hot-shooting Jets. McDowell returns home to battle Asheville Tuesday

When they shoot the ball well, the Enka Jets can be just as good as about any team in western North Carolina. On Friday night, that arsenal was on display as they seized control of the game early, beating the McDowell Titans 76-56 inside of The Hangar.

Enka (13-2, 4-0) remains perfect in conference play and has yet to relinquish a game on their home court this season. After watching their shooting display, you can understand why they have been so good in their domain. The Jets took off by hitting 14 three pointers in the game Friday night with nine of those coming in the first half. A crazy 18-0 run starting late in the first quarter set the tone of the night.

Sam Waddell scored eight of his 25-points in the opening salvo to give Enka a 17-7 advantage and unfortunately things gradually slipped away from the Titans. A Rylan Parkins basket on the opening possession of the second half made it a six-point game at 25-19 but McDowell got no closer. Seven consecutive points by guard Logan Crook (25 points) jetted the deficit to 13-points. It stayed in that general range through the rest of the first half and into the opening moments of the third quarter.

Parkins once again tried to get McDowell (6-8, 1-2) back on track as he opened the third with a basket in the paint to put the deficit at a dozen (47-35) but Enka doubled down defensively and then used a 12-4 run over five-plus minutes to pull ahead by 20 and essentially put the game out of reach. Ahead 61-43 going into the fourth, Crook made a free throw on the back end of a two shot foul and then on the next possession drained a three-pointer for good measure to reach a 23-point margin, which was the Jets zenith on this night as both teams emptied their bench for the last three-plus minutes of game time.

Jacob Adair added 13 points in the victory to give Enka three players in double figures on the night.

Parkins (11 rebounds) finished with 15 points for McDowell. Brayden Thompson (four rebounds, two assists) had nine points off the bench. Marshall Lamb (four assists, two steals) and Eli Elliott (seven rebound, two assists) had eight points each.

Kyson Rinnert (six rebounds) finished with six points. Jaurice Ledbetter (six rebounds, two assists) netted three points. Connor Tolley and Roby Franklin had two points each and David Olivo (four assists, three steals, three rebounds) along with Kaiden Compton scored one point.

At 1-2 in league play, McDowell is tied with Asheville for fourth place in the standings, both teams will square off at Titan Gymnasium on Tuesday night.