Titans complete improbable 31-point comeback to beat Enka in overtime

Titan Gymnasium has been the setting for a lot of incredible moments over the past half-century of high school basketball. You can add another one high up that list.

The McDowell Titans miraculously overcame a disastrous first half and was able to stun the Enka Jets 88-82 in overtime Tuesday night.

After losing by a 20-point margin on the road Jan. 6, the opening salvo of Tuesday’s home rematch was heading in much of the same direction. McDowell (10-9, 5-3 the Mountain 4A/3A) was held scoreless for the first 3:05 of play, allowing the Jets to jump to a 10-0 lead and a commanding 29-6 deficit after one quarter.

In the opening eight minutes, Enka hit seven three-pointers and had six offensive rebounds that led to second-chance points.

By the early portion of the second quarter, the Jets' lead soared to as high as 31-points at 39-8. The first 11 or so minutes of play was on pace to easily be the most lopsided half of the season for the Titans.

“The first six to eight minutes of the game, I’ve never been as ashamed of the team as I was. I didn’t think our effort was good,” said McDowell Coach Brian Franklin. “We were not paying attention to detail and we were not doing the things that we have done well the past three weeks.”

Many teams would have given up after getting down by such an enormous margin, but McDowell slowly worked away at the deficit. Down 31, the Titans finished with a 13-6 spurt to trail by a 45-21 margin at the break.

The team didn’t back away in the third quarter and was able to trim the lead to a 19-point deficit at 62-43.

Eli Elliott’s transition three-pointer at the 6:11 mark in regulation made it a 64-50 contest. This turned out to be a catalyst for what was a wild finish. Once the lead kept creeping closer to single digits, Enka began to feel the pressure and their offense tightened up. In a matter of moments, a once 19-point advantage was trimmed to 10 midway through the fourth quarter and then a drive and score by Elliott made it a six-point affair with two minutes to go.

While the Titans made a half-dozen three-pointers in the second half, Enka (17-5, 7-3) could have easily offset the late surge by taking care of things at the line, but the team struggled at the stripe going 7-of-20 in fourth. Senior wing Jacob Adair, who finished with a game high 38 for the Jets, missed six in a row in the last two minutes of regulation.

After being down by the large margin, a Jeremiah Ellis offensive rebound and score made it 72-69 with 27 second left. Adair was fouled on the next possession and finally made a free throw during the two-shot bonus. He did miss on the second and McDowell sophomore Rylan Parkins was fouled after corralling the rebound. Parkins were perfect at the other end to make it 73-71 with nine seconds left.

On the next in-bounds, Logan Crook was immediately fouled and had his chance to again put an end to the dramatics for Enka. The senior matched the fate of his teammate from the previous time. Crook made the first and then Kyson Rinnert gathered the rebound, advanced the ball to Elliott, who dribbled down the left side and banked in a three-pointer at the buzzer to force overtime.

“After telling the guys in the locker room how disappointed I was early on, I went on to tell them how proud I was that they didn’t quit," added Franklin.

The stunning comeback in regulation made it nearly impossible for the Jets to regain composure. Sage Wood made the front end of a two-shot foul eight seconds into the extra frame to give the Titans their first lead of the game at 75-74. Adair responded on the other end with a conventional three-point play 12 seconds later to give Enka a 77-75 advantage.

But from there on, McDowell was not to be denied. Marshall Lamb made three from the stripe after being fouled at the 2:43 mark to tie things 78-78. And then Elliott gave the Titans their final lead on a three-pointer with 1:43 left to go, up 81-80.

After forcing a turnover, Elliott scored on a breakaway layup with 1:21 left. Ellis scored in the paint at the 56-second mark and then a final score by Ellis with 26 seconds left in the overtime sealed it.

“To say that this would be a huge comeback would be a massive understatement," Franklin said. "Those who stuck around to the end was given a real treat. This is going to be one of those games that years from now will be one that I’ll tell future teams about, the importance of continuing to playing hard for 32 minutes.”

Elliott finished with 24 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals. Nineteen of those points came in the fourth quarter and overtime. Parkins had 20 points and 16 rebounds, a dozen of those also came after the start of the fourth quarter. Ellis finished with 16 points and eight boards. Kyson Rinnert netted eight points, Jackson Marsh had four points and Brayden Thompson finished with three points.

Adair’s 38-point outing and 22 points from Crook accounted for over two-thirds of the offense for Enka.

McDowell will be on the road Friday at Asheville.