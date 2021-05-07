Titans bounce back to beat Mitchell 8-1

Sometimes the best thing to do after a tough loss is to get back on the field as soon as possible. The McDowell Titans were able to do that on Thursday night and prevailed with an 8-1 victory against Mitchell in non-conference action.

The win for McDowell (3-1, 2-1 NW 3A/4A) comes just a matter of hours after an tough 2-1 loss at home to South Caldwell on Wednesday night. It took a couple innings to get emotionally back up after the draining loss the night before but the Titans got rolling in the mid and late innings accumulating 10 hits overall to help erase the feelings from the night before.

The top third of the lineup in particular feasted on the Mountaineers pitching staff accounting for 6 of the 10 hits. McDowell scored three runs in the home half of the third, singles by the ninth place hitter Logan Duncan and leadoff hitter Dusty Revis put a pair of Titans on base.

After a passed ball advanced the runners, Chapel Matson’s single up the middle have McDowell a 2-0 advantage. Three Young then followed with an RBI-double to right scoring Matson making it 3-0.

The Titans added two more in the fourth and three in the sixth to blow the game open. Revis, Matson and Young finished with two hits apiece with Duncan, third basemen Ben Barnes, catcher Cole Weaver and pinch hitter Luke Roberts added a hit apiece.