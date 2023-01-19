Titan wrestlers defeat A.C. Reynolds

The McDowell Titans wrestling team picked up a 54-27 win over A.C. Reynolds at home on Tuesday night. Titan Gymnasium has been a friendly confine so far this season as the wrestling team has won eight of nine matches so far in the season with one more quad on the schedule.

McDowell was the beneficiaries of forfeits in five of the bouts on Tuesday and also picked up victories by pinfall in four additional bouts.

The match started with McDowell winning three straight starting with Harper Thompson going unopposed at 113 pounds. Tony Austin gained the pin over Ki-leigh Watkins at 120 pounds and Rylan Patterson took the 126 pound bout by forfeit.

The next five bouts went back and forth starting with Job Brown (A.C. Reynolds) pinning Logan Laurie in the 132 pound bout. Titan grappler Nicholas Brown took 138 by forfeit, Lincoln Rogers (145 pounds) pinned Jeremy Berry, Rhyne Nichols (152) defeated Kolby Duncan and then Reynolds wrestler Benjamin Parchuck defeated Kacen Beers at 160 pounds.

Parchuck’s victory was the first of three straight that got the Rockets back to a 30-27 deficit. Jayden Jayden Jones even in a loss was able to go the distance against Aiden Green at 182 pounds to prevent tying the match up.

Green’s 7-1 win was the last for AC Reynolds as the Titans took the last four bouts of the night. Bryson Stines pinned Noah Robinson in the 195-pound bout, Hayden Haynes continue his strong sophomore campaign with a pin of Jesse Padgett. The night concluded with heavy weight Jonathan Hall and 106-pounder Morgan Repasky winning by forfeit.

The Mountain 3A/4A Conference Championships will take place on Saturday at Erwin High School. (9:30 am start) McDowell will host one final quad on Tuesday against Mitchell, South Caldwell and Saint Stephens.