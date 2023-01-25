Titan wrestlers complete regular season

The McDowell Titans wrestling team finished out its 2022-23 regular season on Tuesday hosting a quad inside Titan Auxiliary Gymnasium.

Current 3A power Saint Stephens, South Caldwell and Mitchell participated in the quads with the Titans winning one of the three matches. Before the event got underway the lone senior on this year’s team was acknowledged. The 195-pounder Bryson Stines took to the home floor for the last time on Tuesday.

With a 19-12 record on the season and conference runner-up last weekend at the Mountain 3A/4A Conference Championships, Stines on Tuesday finished up winning one of his three bouts in the quad to complete the regular season with a 20-14 mark. The senior has a solid chance of qualifying for the 4A West Regionals, which begin on Feb. 10 in Charlotte.

As for Tuesday’s quad, McDowell lined up first with a deep Saint Stephens squad and, after getting off to a good start, the Indians pulled away thanks to its strong middle weight classes, winning 63-15.

Stines opened the match but was defeated by technical fall to Avery Rhymer to give Saint Stephens a 6-0 lead. McDowell then followed with three straight victories from the two upper weights and wrapping back around to the lightweights.

Hayden Haynes earned his first win of the night at 220 pounds outlasting Isaac Burgin by a 7-2 margin. That was followed by Jonathan Hall pinning Kasen Turner at 285 and then Morgan Repasky pinned Christian Cruz-Hernandez with 28-seconds left in the opening period to put McDowell ahead 63-15. Unfortunately, that was the last bout won by the Titans as Saint Stephens took the final nine bouts. Seven of those nine were by pinfall, the eighth was by decision and the ninth was by forfeit.

Cesar Chavez Alonzo (38-5), a 2021 3A state qualifier, pinned Titan freshmen Tony Austin. Brady Connell (36-5) defeated Bella Taylor in the 132-pound bout. Will Moore (39-7) earned a second quarter pin of Nicholas Brown, Will Fincher (160, 36-9) got a first period pin of Hunter Kirby and Andrew Kehoe, ranked second in the 3A classification defeated Jared Jones in the 182-pound bout.

McDowell 43, South Caldwell 42

In the second match of the quad, McDowell picked up a close 43-42 victory that was decided by criteria. The tiebreaker came up to forfeit as the Spartans submitted in five separate bouts compared to one by the Titans.

Stines opened the match with a quick pin of Taylor King. Haynes followed with a pin of Parker Mast at 220 and then forfeits by Jonathan Hall (285) and Harper Thompson (106) gave McDowell a quick 18-0 advantage. The match went back and forth the rest of the way. Bella Taylor gained points at 132 pounds by forfeit, Jeremy Berry (145) pinned Coan Suttles.

The match came down the final bout as 170-pound grappler Caleb Gilliam reversed out of a hold from Talan Beard, and then took down Beard pinning him 47-seconds into the match. That victory evened the score overall allowing criteria to take over.

Mitchell 43, McDowell 42

Much like the second match, McDowell found themselves in a battle, but unfortunately this time the roles were revered as Mitchell came out on the better side of a 43-42 contest.

For the second time in the night a match came down the same criteria of forfeits but it was the Mountaineers who edged out the Titans by a 2-1 margin.

Hayden Haynes opened the match with a first period pinfall of Israel Valezquez to improve to 32-7 on the season. Hall (285), Thompson (106) and Repasky (113) each followed with victories to give the Titans an early 24-0 advantage. Mitchell countered by taking the next three bouts to get back within striking distance.

Noah Burke (120) earned a second period pin of freshmen Tony Austin. Bryson McFalls was awarded a forfeit in the 126-pound bout and Cody Hughes gradually wore down Bella Taylor who battled hard before getting pinned early in the third period.

Orrin Queen picked up a big win at 138 pounds by pinning Ayden Tessneer and Logan Laurie pinned Caleb Wyatt in the final second of the first period of the 145-pound bout to push the Titans back in front 36-18.

McDowell struggled in the last five bouts as they won just one of them and that forced the tiebreaker. Austin Styles pinned Jeremy Berry late in the second period of the 152 bout, Jayden Burleson (160) rounded up and pinned Caleb Gilliam. Ferman Garcia earned the Mountaineers points by forfeit in the 170-pound bout to tie the score at 36-36.

With two matches left 182 pounder Jayden Jones broke through with a 90-second pin of Mitchell’s Yeshua Guardian. Then in the finale, Cameron Cook (7-11) pulled an upset of Bryson Stines pinning him with less than a minute left in the match.

The Women’s West Regional Wrestling Tournament begins Thursday at North Henderson High School. Morgan Repasky and Bella Taylor will both represent McDowell High in the event. This is the first school year that the North Carolina High School Athletic Association has sanctioned the sport for females. The top four regional participants in each weight class will qualify for the Women’s State Championships on February 3-4.

The Men’s 4A West Regional will be held on Feb. 3-4 at Mallard Creek High School in Charlotte.