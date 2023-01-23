Titan wrestler earns a conference championship. McDowell places five in in tournament finals

The McDowell Titans wrestling team brought home one individual championship in Saturday’s Mountain 3A/4A Conference Tournament Championship, which was hosted by Erwin High School.

McDowell had a total of five participants reach the finals on Saturday and five additional grapplers, mostly underclassmen, winning at least one bout in the tournament. Overall, it was a good outcome for McDowell wrestling coach Chad Davis and his young squad as they round out the regular season.

“I have to look at how we performed in a couple different ways,” Davis said. “For our more experienced kids, I’m proud of them for getting to the championship round. To have five in the finals is a good accomplishment in a conference this competitive.

“And then for the younger kids we have in the program, being in a tournament setting is always a good experience. Our first-year guys have slowly improved through the season and for us just to get wins in the deeper weight classes is encouraging.”

Enka was crowned the tournament champion with a team score of 184 points. The Jets claimed titles in four weight classes. T.C. Roberson was second at 125 points. North Buncombe (118.3) was third, the host, Erwin (113) was fourth and McDowell settled in fifth place with 108.5 points. A.C. Reynolds (86.5) and Asheville (86) rounded out the field.

Sophomore Hayden Haynes brought home the 220-pound championship with two dominating pins. Haynes earned a first-round bye and then in the semifinals made quick work of Asheville’s Katson Johnny, pinning the sophomore in 64 seconds. Then, in the championship match, Haynes pinned Enka freshmen Owen Hinson in 94 seconds to earn his first conference title. Haynes improves to 31-7 on the season and has the inside track on one of the top four seeds at the 4A West Regionals next month.

“Hayden seems to be hitting his stride at just the right time, carrying a lot of momentum,” added Davis. “He’s also a kid that is maturing on the mat. He’s being more aggressive and taking care of his business and not leaving himself vulnerable to getting into tough spots.”

The upper-weight classes have been the Titans’ strength all season and that continued on Saturday. Bryson Stines (19-12) picked up a 19-12 decision over Asheville junior Eddie Pretrick in the semifinals of the 195-pound weight class before falling to North Buncombe’s Jacob Nix in the championship. And at 280 pounds, Jonathon Hall was runner-up, losing to A.C. Reynolds heavyweight Benjamin Rogers nearly four minutes into the title bout.

At 120 pounds, freshmen Tony Austin won his semifinal match against Asheville’s Drystan Stewart (pinfall) before losing to top seed Gavin Cryderman of Enka in the championship by pinfall less than a minute in.

The last Titan out of the group to place second was 126-pounder Rylan Patterson. In the opening round, Patterson (30-11) earned a technical fall against T.C. Roberson’s Jaden Weinhagen. After that, the sophomore pinned Asheville’s Aidan McCloud at the 3:16 mark of the semifinals. Patterson’s run unfortunately ended in the title bout when he was pinned by Enka’s Isaiah Morrison (43-3) in 46 seconds.

Other notable finishes in Saturday’s tournament championship included Morgan Repasky who finished third at 106-pounds. Harper Thompson placed fourth at 113-pounds along with Nicholas Brown at 138.

McDowell will have one final tune-up on Tuesday, hosting Mitchell, South Caldwell and a deeply talented Saint Stephens in a quad match.

The Women’s West Regional meet will be held this Thursday at West Henderson High School. Individual qualifiers from all four classifications will perform in one inclusive bracket. The North Carolina High School Athletic Association will recognize a women’s championship at the state and regional level for the first time this season.

The two-day Men’s 4A West Regional will be on Feb. 10-11 at Mallard Creek High School in Charlotte.