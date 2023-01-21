Titan jayvees drop two at TC Roberson

It was a rough Friday on the road for McDowell High School’s two junior varsity basketball teams as they were swept by T.C. Roberson.

Neither of the contests were particularly close Friday afternoon, in junior varsity girls action the TC Roberson Lady Rams ran away with a 45-16 win of the Lady Titan Jayvees.

Only four McDowell (5-6, 3-3) players scored in the loss, none of them reached double figures. Freshmen Maggie McKinney tallied seven points. Natalya Shaffner added six points, Alexa Cardenas chipped in with two points and Maddie Kelly scored one point.

TC Roberson 50, McDowell 26 (Jayvee Boys)

The McDowell Titans junior varsity basketball team’s current losing streak has been extended to three games after losing 50-26 on Friday evening to the TC Roberson Rams.

After winning its first 10 contests to begin the season McDowell (11-4, 2-4) has lost four of its last five, all coming in league play with three of the four being on the road.

Derrick Forney and Levi Boone finished with seven points each. Freshmen Danny Brown had five points. Tristan Moore netted three points. Sophomores Presley Forney and Mason Brewer finished with two points each.

Both McDowell junior varsity teams will look to get back into the winners column on Friday against North Buncombe. (4 p.m. jayvee girls start)