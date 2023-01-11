Talented Lady Cougars escape McDowell with a win

The Asheville High Lady Cougars are quite possibly the best 4A girls basketball team on this end of the state. While they were able keep their Mountain 3A/4A record unblemished on Tuesday night, it wasn’t without a determined effort by the McDowell Lady Titans, who fell to Asheville 54-47.

The loss ends a two-game league winning streak for McDowell (11-4, 2-2) as they sit in fourth place in The Mountain 3A/4A Conference standings.

The Lady Cougars’ speed and athleticism were key contributors to their success as they jumped out to an early lead that grew to as high as 14 in the second quarter before settling down to a dozen (33-21) at the halftime break.

Asheville forward Evangelia Paulk had 12 of her 16 points in the first half. A good chunk of those came on the top end of the full-court press. Paulk also was able to get some loose balls off McDowell rebounds and turned those into second-chance points. Finally, Paulk roamed around the Lady Titans half-court trap and found openings for herself and other teammates.

Kirsten Watt scored a game-high 18 points to match Paulk in double figures.

“I really thought we went at it hard until the final horn. Defensively we did good things, but ultimately it was the live ball turnovers that did us in that gave them easy points,” said McDowell Coach Zack McCartha. “Asheville in my opinion is one of the best teams in the state and it’s hard to win when you do that. The game plan and everything was sound but we just turned it over too many times.”

Paulk attended Asheville for two seasons before transferring to Asheville Christian Academy last season as a junior. She returned to the public school and is averaging just over 19 points a game. Watt, who averages just under 15 points a contest, posted in double figures for the fifth contest in a row.

Down 39-24, McDowell was able to trim into the Asheville lead with Paulk on the bench with three fouls. Sage Young (three points, seven rebounds, four assists) on her single field goal of the night made it a 10-point game at 39-29, just under three minutes left in the third. That was the catalyst of a 7-1 spurt to get inside a five-point deficit going into the fourth.

The Lady Titans continued to play hard down to the final minute. Emma England made a basket in the lane with 51 seconds left off a Young assist to get within 50-47, but McDowell was not able to get any closer. Watt, after being fouled, made a pair of free throws with 16 seconds left that secured the victory for Asheville.

Kensly Stewart finished with 14 points, England and Brooklyn Thompson scored nine points each in the paint. Faith Laws had six points.

Clara McCartha (two steals) had three points, Kimora Stewart (five steals) chipped in three points and Peyton McPeters scored one point.

McDowell looks to jump back into the winner’s column on Friday, hosting Erwin on Hall of Fame night.