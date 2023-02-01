Strong finish boosts Lady Titans to win over the Sugar Jets

An extended layoff could have easily been a detriment to the McDowell Lady Titans, but Tuesday night’s 54-42 win over the Enka Sugar Jets is a sign of a team that continues to mature late into the season.

After coming off an open date along with a postponement from last Friday, the Lady Titans returned to action after an 11-day break and took care of business. They beat an Enka squad that is at full force after spending the first half of the season without its leading scorer and future Campbell University player Hadleigh Dill. The 6-foot wing made her debut against McDowell back on Jan. 6 playing sparingly. Now in the final two weeks of the regular season she is at full speed.

This combination had trap-game written all over it. The good news is, the Lady Titans didn’t fall into the trap.

“Enka is a well-coached group and they have one of the best players in western North Carolina on their roster. She showed that tonight,” said McDowell head coach Zack McCartha. “I thought we played really hard and we made some big plays down the stretch and turned the game in our favor.”

For three-plus quarters, neither team was able to separate from the other. McDowell held slim margins of three points after quarters one and two, and then a four-point lead of 34-30 after three quarters.

Dill (29 points, 10-of-10 FT’s) on a transition basket made it a one-point game at 36-35 with 6:20 left. But from there, McDowell outscored Enka by an 18-7 margin to pull away.

“I feel like our pressure defense wore them down late in the game, but we also used those turnovers and turned them into points,” added McCartha. “That’s something we have struggled with in games before. I’ve been pleased with our defensive play, but tonight we capitalized better.”

Two made free throws by Emma Washburn (four steals, four assists) at the 4:53 mark pushed the Lady Titans' lead to 40-35. Another score by Washburn, a pull-up jumper by Faith Laws and then made free throws by Sage Young and a transition layup from Emma England finally pushed the McDowell lead into double figures.

Kensly Stewart (six steals, four assists) finished with 18 points and Young (five rebounds) added 12 points to give the Lady Titans a pair in double figures. England (six rebounds) netted six points. Brooklyn Thompson scored five points, Washburn and Kimora Stewarts chipped in four points each and Clara McCartha had three points.

McDowell with the victory improves to 13-6 on the season and continues to find themselves in the hunt for a state playoff spot with four regular season contests left on the schedule. As of Wednesday morning, the RPI rankings posted by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association has the Lady Titans 32nd among teams in the 4A West Region.

McDowell will be on the road Friday night at Asheville High School. In the first matchup on Jan. 10 the Lady Cougars were 54-47 winners at Titan Gymnasium.