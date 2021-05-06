Razor thin: Titans suffer 2-1 loss to South Caldwell

Anytime you battle a team the caliber of the South Caldwell Spartans the margin of error is razor thin.

Unfortunately the Spartans were to take advantage of that small margin to squeak out a 2-1 victory at Titan Field on Wednesday night.

Ryan Parrish took the win for South (7IP, 1R, 5H, 6H, 4BB) in a pitchers duel against McDowell starter Chapel Matson (6.1IP, 2R, 5H, 5K, BB) who suffered his first loss of the season.

Opportunities were at a premium for both teams at the plate, the Spartans took a 1-0 in the top of the first on a bases loaded sacrifice fly by Arin Gaines. Matson got out of the jam in the opening frame avoiding any more damage.

The Titans evened things up in the bottom of the third. Three Young singled and Ethan Hamm reached on an error to put a pair on base.

Young was eventually erased on a steal attempt of home. However two batters later Ben Barnes laced a two-out single to right scoring Hamm to even the score at 1-1.

The duel continued into the fifth when South capitalized on a crucial two-out throwing error. It all started with a two out hit by Parrish. Josh Adams entered as a courtesy runner for Parrish and took second on a passed ball.