Rally falls short for Lady Titans

The McDowell Lady Titans put together a furious second half rally but fell just short on the road 52-49 Friday to T.C. Roberson inside of Roy Baldwin Gymnasium.

The loss ends a challenging week of road conference games for the Lady Titans (12-6, 3-4) as they drop below the .500 mark in league play for the first time since losing the opener to the same Roberson squad two weeks prior to Christmas.

McDowell offensively got off to a slow start. A made three-pointer by Peyton McPeters about 90 seconds into the game provided McDowell its only lead of the night at 3-0. The Lady Rams answered with 10 of the next points scored in the frame to gain an early lead they held the rest of the way. Another 8-3 surge at the beginning of the second quarter sprung Roberson’s lead into double figures.

A steal off a turnover and east layup by E.P. Sluder (11 points) gave the Lady Rams an 18-8 advantage with 3:46 left in the first half. That margin remained pretty consistent and ultimately peaked at 35-20 late in the third quarter on a made perimeter shot by Molly Jung.

However McDowell didn’t back down as they finished the third with an important 9-1 run over a span of 2:36 to get some momentum and get the deficit back into single digits.

In the final frame McDowell nearly matched Roberson play for play. The Lady Titans opened the fourth with two straight scores to make it a three-point game, only for the Lady Rams to score five straight. The Lady Titans showed grit down the stretch as Roberson played at a more deliberate tempo that didn't result in putting the game out of reach.

McDowell made stops on the defensive end and then caught fire from the perimeter making a half-dozen three’s in the last six minutes of play. Sage Young’s long range shot with exactly two minutes off an Emma Washburn assist cut the lead to 46-44.

Down the stretch the Lady Titans extended the game by fouling Roberson and putting them on the line. To the Lady Rams credit they made six of eight from the stripe at the end, but those two misses still gave McDowell some hope. Sluder and Ryann Hernandez both made free throws as both squads swapped points on two different trips down court.

Young answered quickly with another three off the wing getting the deficit to one with 31 seconds left.

Coach Zack McCartha’s team continued to put Roberson on the line and Sluder finally missed on the front end but converted the back end with 24 seconds left to make it a 51-49 score. At the end after a timeout, McDowell moved the ball around against Robeson’s main defense. Young found herself open on the left wing and fired off a good look with about 10 seconds to go that rimmed out and then bounced over the backboard.

Sluder was fouled a final time with nine seconds and again split the double bonus still giving the Lady Titans one final opportunity. But on the last possession a Peyton McPeters (11 points, three assists, two rebounds) attempt from well behind the arc fell short as the horn sounded.

Kensly Stewart (10 rebounds, five steals, two assists) finished with 10 points. Young (two assists, two rebounds) had nine points, Emma England (seven rebounds, one assist) chipped in with six points.

Washburn (three rebounds, two assists) scored five points, Faith Laws had three points. Brooklyn Thompson and Kirstin Kemper scored two points each and Kinsley McKinney had one point.

Hernandez finished with 16 points and Tymber Thompson scored 14 points.

McDowell will return home on Friday to host North Buncombe.