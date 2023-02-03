Historically, the West McDowell Lady Spartans are accustomed to being near the top of the Foothills Athletic Conference. In recent years, the East Burke Lady Raiders have had their say in things.

Fortunately, the Lady Spartans climbed back to the top to regain the crown, beating East Burke 50-34 Thursday in the FAC Girls Basketball Tournament Championship.

West girls finish with a 14-0 record in league play and therefor took its first regular season and tournament championship in over a decade. The 2022-23 campaign is one of redemption for the Lady Spartans. In last season’s tournament championship game, the Lady Raiders on their home court pulled away late to beat West McDowell by a 42-25 margin, a score that was not indicative of how close things were on that day.

Fast forward to this season and the Lady Spartans took both regular season matchups, starting with a 30-19 win at home back on Dec. 8 and a 23-13 low scoring affair in Icard on Jan.18.

All in all, the Lady Spartans took things one day and one game at a time.

“Our goal going back to November was to play hard and two win the day,” said West McDowell Coach Michael Caparaso. "Work hard for one practice and one game at a time to finish 1-0. When you have that kind of buy-in from your kids it makes it special to watch them bond and to watch them perform to their abilities.”

Thursday’s conference championship game felt a bit more free-flowing from an offensive standpoint when compared to the regular season tilts. Khloe Joyner scored a team high 16 points with those coming in bunches as she had seven points in each the second and fourth quarters.

Payton Carter added 11 points in the championship and Evelyn Kinninger had nine points.

Lex Honeycutt netted eight points and Braelyn Barber scored six points to account for the rest of the West McDowell scoring.

Thursday’s tournament championship came just 24 hours after dismantling East McDowell 50-12 inside of The Arena. West jumped out to a 23-1 lead in the semifinals and never was challenged by their crosstown rival.

Braelyn Barber and Khloe Joyner had 12-points each in that victory. Evelyn Kinninger scored six points and Payton Carter had five points.