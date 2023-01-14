Middle school basketball: West McDowell girls win. East McDowell boys remain undefeated

Titan gymnasium was center stage Thursday evening for the latest version of the crosstown rivalry. A large crowd gathered to watch both local middle schools on the hardwood.

The West McDowell Lady Spartans cruised to a 37-13 win over East McDowell in girls basketball action. Ahead 12-4 after one quarter, the Lady Spartans posted a 13-1 second quarter to blow the game open before the halftime break.

Khloe Joyner (11 rebounds) scored a game high 13 points for West. Payton Carter added seven points, Lex Honeycutt had six points. Evelyn Kinninger (five rebounds) scored four points.

Derika Lytle, Braelyn Barber and Jaycie Carter netted two points apiece and Addison Cable scored one point.

Presley Ledford scored three points for East McDowell. Riley Warren, Adrea Lovik and Megan Woodby netted two points apiece. Aniah Queen and Palyn Allen scored one point each.

East McDowell 51, West McDowell 21 (Boys Basketball): In the boys contest the East McDowell Trojans remain undefeated with a 51-21 win against West McDowell.

While the Trojans struggle to shoot the ball early, they made a living in transition. Down 5-2 at the outset, East for 19 straight points over a 10-minute span of game-time to seize control.

Dae Garner (four rebounds) scored 10 points and Rae Garner (11 rebounds) added nine points to lead the Trojans. Kaine Boone (nine rebounds) tallied eight points in the paint.

Jacob Osornio (six points), Jayden Whitesides (five points), Dredon Lytle (five points) and Ty Adkins (three points) accounted for the rest of the East McDowell scoring.

Seven West McDowell players scored in Thursdays contest. Mason Beal had five points. Knox Reese and Carson Killough added four points each.

Brady Wallace made one three-pointer in the first half. Cole Morgan and Riley Frisbee finished with two points each and Lincoln Cole scored one point.