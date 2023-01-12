McDowell wrestling team loses to Asheville on the road

The McDowell Titans wrestling team was on the road Tuesday to face a very familiar opponent in the Asheville High Cougars. Just a matter of days after beating the Cougars in a close match at the Enka Duals tournament, Asheville gained a little payback winning by a 48-36 margin.

The Cougars jumped out to an early lead winning five of the first six bouts and were able to hold that steady margin for the rest of the night. The dual started at 138 pounds with Devon Rutherford pinning the Titans’ Nicholas Brown.

Peter Wilkerson defeated Jeremy Berry at 145, Asheville’s Harrison Cash (152 pounds) pinned Rhyne Nichols and Uistean Anderson defeated Kacen Beers in the 160-pound bout.

McDowell finally got on the board when Hunter Kirby defeated Jack Spagnuolo at 170-pounds to trim the deficit to 24-6.

After losing out at 180 pounds, the Titans made up ground by taking the next four bouts to get their deficit back to within one match. At 195 pounds Bryson Stines defeated Diego Rosas-Ruiz. Hayden Haynes (220 pounds) defeated Eddie Pretrick, heavyweight Cole Barrier beat Katson Johnny and Morgan Repasky took the 106 pound bout by forfeit.

The dual came down to the last four bouts and, unfortunately for the visitors, Asheville clinched it by winning all but one of them.

Sydney Mark pinned Harper Thompson at 113 pounds, Drystan Stewart (120 pounds) defeated Tony Austin and Aidan McCloud took 126 by forfeit.

Rylan Patterson (132 pounds) did finish the night on a positive note for McDowell as he defeated Burlton Sober.

McDowell is scheduled to be on the road Friday night at Erwin.