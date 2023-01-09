McDowell Titans wrestling team finishes 3rd in pool play

It was a busy weekend for the McDowell Titans wrestling team as they participated in the annual Enka Duals Tournament on Saturday, going 2-2 on the day including a third-place finish in pool play. A total of 24 teams from across western North Carolina invaded Enka High’s gymnasium to battle on the mats.

The Titans opened up with an easy 60-18 win over a short-handed Madison High School squad. Sophomore Hayden Haynes opened the match with a pin of Madison’s Charles Greer in the 220-pound bout. McDowell then racked up a half dozen consecutive forfeits that gave them a huge advantage in the match.

The Patriots earned their first win of the day in the 145-pound bout when Drake Marshall pinned freshmen Tyler Smith at 1:50 mark. Rhyne Nichols (152 pounds) took six points by forfeit. At 160 pounds, freshmen Kacen Beers was pinned at the 1:54 mark by Kyle Jamerson. Madison’s Bryan Hernandez then beat Hunter Kirby by pin less then 30 seconds in.

The match wrapped up with a forfeit victory by Jayden Jones at 182 pounds and McDowell’s Kane Thomas (195 pounds) beat Peyton Jessup.

(East Henderson 42, McDowell 41)

In the second dual of the Tournament, the East Henderson Eagles were able to squeeze past McDowell 42-41. Both teams split the 14 bouts that took place. Cole Barrier (285 pounds) pinned Colen Ridden less than two minutes into the opening bout. Morgan Rapasky (106) and Harper Thompson (113) added six points each via forfeit.

The Eagles responded with 23 consecutive points over the next four bouts, including a technical fall by Gunnar Marshall at 126 pounds to take the lead. The next three bouts went back and forth as Tyler Smith pinned Malachi Sacket at 145 pounds. Smith was deducted a point after the match after an unsportsmanlike conduct was called by the official.

East Henderson’s Wesley Murray pinned Rhyne Nichols at 152 pounds and 160-pounder Kacen Beers beat Aiden Chapman. In the last foul bouts of the match Marcus McCarson (170) and Devin Walker (182) earned victories for the Eagles while Kane Thomas (195) and Hayden Haynes (220) were victorious for the Titans.

Smith’s unsportsmanlike early in the match turned out to be a huge call for the match overall as it tied both teams at 42-42, allowing East Henderson to take the win by tiebreaker.

Polk County 48, McDowell 33 (Pool B Semifinal)

The Polk County Wolverines advanced in the Pool-B Semifinals with a 15-point victory over the Titans. Jayden Virgil (182 pounds) and Dakota Riding (195) got the Wolverines off to a 12-0 lead. McDowell countered with three wins in a row.

At 220 pounds, Hayden Haynes earned his third victory of the day with a quick pin of Kameron Montgomery. Heavyweight Cole Barrier defeated Kendall McEntire and Morgan Repasky pinned Grace Settles in 25-seconds time at 106 pounds.

Polk began to separate as they took five of the next six bouts in the semifinal. Harper Thompson (113) was defeated by Carter Wade, Tony Austin (120) fell to Amon Villarreal. Rylan Patterson pinned Polk’s Alex Martin four minutes in but that countered by victories from Shatter Johnson (132) and Carson Bell (138).

Both teams split the last four bouts but it wasn’t enough for McDowell as Polk seized advantage with that previous run. Rhyne Nichols earned a 6-2 decision of Logan Nodine at 152 pounds and Hunter Kirby (160) took points by forfeit.

McDowell 42, Asheville 36 (Pool B Consolation)

McDowell finished out the long day with a narrow win over Asheville in the third-place match in Pool-B. Asheville’s Diego Rosas-Ruiz started the match with a quick pin of Jaden Jones at 195 pounds but McDowell took the next five bouts to jumped out to a 30-6 lead. Hayden Haynes (220) and Cole Barrier (280) started the rally with pins.

Harper Thompson (106) scored by forfeit, Morgan Rapasky (113) pinned the Cougars Sydney Mark and then Tony Austin pinned Drystan Stewart in the 120 pound bout.

Asheville took wins in five of the last seven bouts of the match but no points were awarded in the 126 pound bout between Rylan Patterson and Alexander Holmes and that turned out to be a difference maker.

Hunter Kirby pinned Uistean Anderson about 50 seconds into the 160-pound bout and Kacen Beers took the 170-pound bout by forfeit.

McDowell and Asheville will square off again today (Tuesday) in a conference match at Asheville High’s Griffin Sports Arena (6 p.m. start).