McDowell Titans even their record. Next: A battle with AC Reynolds on the road

Since getting off to a slow start in the first month of play, the McDowell Titans have embarked on a steady journey to reach an even keel. Friday night the team was able to reach that point in a 43-40 home win against the Erwin Warriors.

The victory puts the Titans at 8-8 overall, reaching the .500 mark for the first time this season. After losing six of their first eight contests, the team has responded by going 6-2 since late December to pull even.

The recent turnaround also has the team in a good spot in the league standings. While currently fourth, McDowell is just a game out from leapfrogging into second place behind conference leader Enka.

Friday’s game was not a high-scoring affair, but the team instead used a concerted defensive effort to come away with the victory. Erwin guard Carson Wallace has been on a tear all season long averaging 28 points a game for the Warriors, but on Friday night the sophomore was shut down, scoring just one point on a made free throw in the fourth quarter.

That turned out to be the difference maker as Erwin had just one player in double figures for the game.

Junior guards Marshall Lamb, Jaurice Ledbetter and Brayden Thompson shared the duties of making sure Wallace didn’t receive any open looks. The three McDowell players, while scoring only a combined two points on the night, played a bigger and more valuable role on the defensive end, according to Coach Brian Franklin.

“Defensively we did some great things,” he said. “Number two (Wallace) is a great player and we focused on him from a defensive standpoint. As a team we did a great job denying him the ball. Marshall, Jaurice and Brayden really did a great job.”

While those three players were ballhawks defensively, junior guards David Olivo (13 points, 5 steals, 2 assists) and Eli Elliott (10 points, 3 steals) carried the offensive load and got the ball inside to the paint where sophomore Rylan Parkins (10 points, 11 rebounds) started out strong.

Neither team was able to hold a lead much higher than two possessions for the entire night so it came down the final minute of play. McDowell enjoyed a slim three-point advantage (27-24) at the end and 35-30 lead after three. It really came down to possession by possession as the Titans were able to make a few more stops than the Warriors were able to.

Olivo came out with some important makes from the free throw line in the last two minutes of play. He sank a pair from the stripe giving the Titans a 40-35 lead with 1:44 left. Erwin guard Kelson Rymer (14 points) responded with a made three-pointer with 1:05 left to trim the McDowell lead to 40-38.

About 10 seconds later, Elliott countered by converting twice from the line pushing the lead back to four with 53 seconds left. Jayden Dawkins on the Warriors next possession scored in the paint with 34.6 seconds left to get it back to a two-point game.

After a timeout, Olivo was immediately fouled and hit the back end of a two shot foul with 34 seconds left for what turned out to be the final points of the game. Erwin had one last good look with less than 20 seconds left. Wallace on a drive down the right side of the lane missed a shot attempt, Dawkins who rebounded backside missed an easy putback and Jeremiah Ellis secured the rebound.

“This was a game that early in the year we might have not won. It says a lot about how this group has improved over the last month and how they keep working,” said Franklin.

McDowell will be on the road Tuesday at AC Reynolds.