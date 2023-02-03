The Foothills Athletic Conference held its end-of-season wrestling tournament on Thursday afternoon at Heritage Middle School. By the time everything was decided, both of McDowell County’s two middle schools left a heavy footprint on the results.

The county combined for championships in 10 different weight classes at the event and seven runner-up placements. The West McDowell Spartans wrestling team accounted for seven of the titles earned on Thursday. Peyton Parker took the 100-pound weight class and that was followed by Tony Molina at 108, Cadence Anderson at 115 pounds and Ricky Frisbee at 122 pounds.

Other West McDowell grapplers who placed first included Blake Aldridge (154), Lincoln Cole (162) and Christian Coward at 172 pounds.

East McDowell’s wrestling team accounted for the other three titles won in the tournament. Heavyweight Edward Cervantes pinned West’s Jeremiah Davis in the finals. Lightweight Hayden Edwards took the 78-pound championship via pin fall and Carter Fountain won the 140-pound championship bout with a takedown in overtime to win 10-8 over Table Rock wrestler Nevans Thao.

The lone runner-up for East was Johnny Mabry who lost in the finals at 220 pounds. West had a half-dozen grapplers that placed second on Thursday. Including Davis at the heavyweight group Hudson MacKinnon (85), Matthew Deaton (92), Bryson Page (128), Zeke Blanton (184) and Kam Routh (197) all made the finals.

Spartan team members Nick Bird (134) and Michael Bivens (147) made the consolation final and won in their respected weight groups.