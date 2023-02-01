McDowell junior varsity basketball teams sweep Enka

The McDowell Titans and Lady Titans junior varsity basketball teams earned a sweep of Enka High School Tuesday afternoon at Titan Gymnasium.

In junior varsity girls action, the McDowell Lady Titans survived by a 38-30 margin over the Sugar Jet Jayvees.

Freshmen Maggie McKinney scored a game high 21 points with a dozen of those coming in the fourth quarter. Maddie Kelly netted five points, Adrianna Collins and Jaycee Rector scored four points each.

Maddie Arrowood and Natalya Shaffner finished with one point each.

McDowell 52, Enka 43 (Jayvee Boys)

In junior varsity boys action, the McDowell Titans finished off the sweep with a nine-point victory over the Enka Jets.

Derrick Forney and Mason Brewer scored 10 points each to give the Titans a big advantage in the interior. Keller Bradley added nine points. Point guard Drake Cash had seven points with all of them coming in the fourth quarter.

Jay Radford netted five points, Levi Boone chipped in with four points. Tristan Moore finished with three points and Danny Brown scored two points from the free throw line.

Both McDowell jayvee teams will be on the road Friday at Asheville.