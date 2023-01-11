McDowell jayvee girls pull out a victory. Boys fall to Asheville

The McDowell Lady Titans junior varsity basketball team has officially scrapped their way past the .500 mark on the season after pulling out a 29-28 victory against Asheville Tuesday afternoon at Titan Gymnasium.

After starting the season losing three of their first four contests McDowell (5-4, 3-1) has now strung together a three-game winning streak and taking four of their last five.

The victory was far from easy as the Lady Cougars led most of the game. The Lady Titans took their first lead of the game at 22-21 in the waning moments of the third quarter and their final lead of 29-28 when Maggie McKinney sank a deep three-pointer with 1:01 left.

McDowell showed a lot of grit in the final minute has a long defensive stand ended in a steal by Maddie Arrowood with around 15 seconds left.

McKinney finished with 17 points, Natalya Shaffner added seven points. Arrowood and Maddie Kelly (five rebounds) finished with two points each.

Asheville 55, McDowell 41 (Junior Varsity Boys)

The Asheville High Cougars escaped Titan Gymnasium on Tuesday evening with a 55-41 win over the McDowell Titans jayvees.

After a 13-5 start by the Titans, Asheville slowly chewed into that deficit going up by a 21-20 margin at the half and 35-30 after three. The Cougars then pulled away with a 20-11 fourth quarter advantage.

Derrick Forney (nine rebounds) finished with 10 points and was the only Titan in double figures. Mason Brewer added eight points and Jay Radford netted seven points. Presley Forney had six points.

Levi Boone (four points, two assists), Drake Cash (three points) and Keller Bradley (three points) also scored for McDowell in the losing effort.

Both McDowell junior varsity teams will be in action on Friday hosting Erwin (4 pm jayvee girls start)