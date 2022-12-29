McDowell High Lady Titans' defense too much for Avery squad. Tournament championship is today.

When you put together a relentless 32-minute defensive effort, it's going to eventually lead to a breaking point for the opposition.

The McDowell Lady Titans imposed its will and down the stretch pulled away from the Avery County Lady Vikings 42-25 in the opening round of the McDowell Christmas Invitational Wednesday evening.

While they held a small advantage for most of the night, it was late in the third quarter and into fourth quarter when McDowell began to separate from its competition.

Up by just a 26-22 margin the Lady Titans finished the third quarter with six points in a row to go up double figures and then in the fourth McDowell held Avery to just one made field goal. And with the first seven points scored in the fourth, a 13-0 run overall broke things in the Lady Titans favor.

The constant defensive effort was just too much as McDowell advances to today's championship game.

“I thought we played with tremendous effort on the defensive end. Even though our shots didn’t fall we didn’t let up with energy on the defensive end and it was a difference maker for us,” said McDowell Coach Zack McCartha.

Early on some shots were falling and it allowed McDowell (9-2) to jump to a lead in which they held most of the night. Kensly Stewart (eight rebounds) finished with 16 points to lead all scorers. Stewart made an early three-pointer and had 11 of her 16 in the first half.

Faith Laws added eight points. Abby McMahon came off the bench and netted six points along with five rebounds.

Sage Young (seven rebounds) and Kaylin Darveaux added three points each. Kimora Stewart and Emma England chipped in with two points each and Emma Washburn scored one point.

No Avery player posted in double figures. Zoe McClarrin had six points to lead the charge for the Lady Vikings, Maddy Barrett added five points. Cora Lee Hollifield and Khloe Burleson finished with four point each.

McDowell will battle East Burke in the Girls Championship Game today (5 p.m. start time). The Lady Cavaliers, winners of five straight, routed Patton in the opening game of the tournament Wednesday by a 61-12 score.