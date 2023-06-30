McDowell High Athletic Hall of Famer Ronald “Poon” Hausley was recognized last weekend by a regional nonprofit organization for his leadership by example and paying it forward for generations to come.

Hausley received the Coach Tate Foundation’s 2023 Champion Award at a reception held on Friday, June 23, at McDowell High School. Members of the public who attended the reception included representation from Marion City Council, McDowell High athletics and the local business community.

Coach Tate Foundation, a federally registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization, was established in 2010. Based in Asheville, the Coach Tate Foundation’s named mission is to provide scholarships, leadership development and character building through innovative educational opportunities with a focus on sports, music and art for children. The Coach Tate Foundation seeks to mentor and positively influence children and young adults through a variety of opportunities. The foundation is named after longtime Burke County athletic supporter Johnny Tate.

Hausley and three other members of the western North Carolina sports community was given the Champion Award for this year. Joining Hausley were Asheville natives Henry Logan and Robert “Buzz” Peterson along with Burke County Hall of Famer Jimmy Powell.

Hausley, a 1984 graduate of McDowell High School, was a McDonald’s All-American and a Converse Honorable Mention All-American. After a spectacular career, he went on to the University of Tennessee to play four years and earn a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice and political science. After his playing days, Hausley went into law enforcement in the state of Georgia and also worked in special security forces. Hausley spent time working in security for several musical artists.

After suffering a stroke in 2010, Hausley returned to McDowell County and has served as an inspiration to others. His nephew and fellow MHS Hall of Famer Petey Hausley also played collegiate basketball and then went into law enforcement.

Hausley says he is honored to be recognized by the Coach Tate Foundation.

“This award means a lot of me. To be able to graduate college and then go into law enforcement in the Atlanta area and learned what I did to be able to bring that knowledge back here.”

The Coach Tate Foundation has a specific focus on serving rural areas here in western North Carolina, and one project that they are starting to get off the ground is the vision of a youth complex where sports, music and arts can be learned while carrying on the mission of the Tate Foundation. Hausley is hoping to provide his insight to help make the youth complex a reality.

“I want to be able to do what I can to give back to the foundation and to the youth here in western North Carolina. Taking some of the things that I learned and trying to instill that in the community.”

Founder Phrantceena Halres spoke during last week’s reception about the youth project and confirmed that they are looking into land here in McDowell County for a possible project site. She also noted that along with the support privately raised from the Coach Tate Foundation and from different grants, it will also take a commitment from local government to ultimately make the camp a reality.

“Having a place for kids to use sports, music and arts to enrich (a) kid's life is our vision but it will take help publicly as well,” said Halres.

For more information on the Coach Tate Foundation projects, camps, scholarships and other education opportunities, go to www.coachtatefoundation.com/.