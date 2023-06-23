Editor’s Note: Earlier this week we reported that the McDowell County Little League 8-10-year-old softball All-Stars won the District 1 tournament, beating Rutherfordton Little League. The following is a recap of the tournament which took place last weekend.

McDowell 8, Rutherfordton 3

In game one of the district tournament, McDowell put together three strong innings to beat Rutherfordton 8-3 to claim the first game in a best-of-three series. McDowell jumped out to a 3-0 lead after one inning and by a 8-0 margin after five innings of play. Rutherfordton was able to score two in the top of the sixth to prevent the shutout bid.

McDowell had seven hits in total in the opener. Catcher Payton Harris and infielder Hannah Sigmon (RBI) had two hits each. Breele Brown (BB), Lliza Pittman (2 RBI), and Abigail Taylor (2B, BB, RBI) added one hit apiece.

On the mound, Brown and Sigmon combined allowed three earned runs on four hits, striking out nine batters and walking three in the victory.

Rutherfordton 8, McDowell 5

The Rutherfordton 8-10 All-Stars evened the series with an 8-5 in game two. Rutherfordton jumped out to a 5-0 lead one and a half innings in and kept McDowell on the chase through the entire contest. The lead was trimmed to 5-3 through four innings when Rutherfordton added a single run in the top of the fifth and two more in the six to put the game out of reach.

McDowell had 11 hits in the losing effort, but only one of the hits was for extra bases. Mailey Arrowood had a double, one RBI and one walk in the contest. Hannah Sigmon collected three more hits in game two, Lliza Pittman (BB) and Tori Allison (2 RBI) had two hits. Breele Brown (BB), Abigail Taylor (BB), and Aubrey Allison finished with one hit apiece.

Brown took the loss on the mound as she allowed six runs in game two. Brown struck out two batters and walked four.

McDowell 8, Rutherfordton 2

With the series tied the McDowell 8-10 Softball All-Stars put together a decisive third game, beating the Rutherfordton All-Stars 8-2. With McDowell ahead by a slim 3-2 margin, a five-run top of the fifth broke it open. Payton Harris (2 RBI, BB) had two hits in the finale. Abigail Taylor (RBI), Tori Allison and Bristol Sigmon (RBI) added one hit apiece.

Hannah Sigmon took home the win in rubber match, throwing a complete game allowing one earned run on five hits. Sigmon struck out 11 batters in the victory. Rutherfordton had some opportunities as they were able to draw seven walks off Sigmon, but they were able to do enough damage with the extra opportunities.

The McDowell All-Stars will play in the state 8-10 softball tournament on July 7 at Bull City Little League in Durham. The team is currently doing a raffle to help raise funds for the tournament. More information on how to buy a raffle ticket can be found at the McDowell County Little League Facebook page.