The McDowell County 7-8-year-old girls coach pitch all-star team secured the District 1 championship last weekend with a three-game sweep of district competition.

The team earned the title with a 15-5 win over Rutherfordton all-stars last Sunday. McDowell erupted for 19 hits in the championship game which was called after four innings by the mercy rule.

Brayleigh Santana had three hits in the game and two runs scored. Chelsea Page (2R), Cora Rose (2B), Lydia Loftis, Anna Kelly, Lacy Brown and Addison Patton added two hits apiece. Kenzie Campbell, Emma Moore and Shelby Wheeler had one hit apiece.

McDowell 19, Rutherfordton 4

In the second game of the district tournament, both McDowell and Rutherfordton faced off again with McDowell rolling to a 19-4 win in three innings. Nine different players in the McDowell lineup had at least one hit in the victory. Kenzie Campbell had two hits, including a home run, and Anna Kelly had a home run and a double in three plate appearances.

Chelsea Page had another good outing at the top of the order with three singles in as many plate appearances. Brayleigh Santana added two hits in the two-spot in the order. Lydia Loftis (three doubles), Shelby Wheeler (single, triple), Cora Rose (two doubles), Emma Moore (double, single) and Addison Patton (double, single) had multi-hit games. Lacey Brown had one hit for good measure.

McDowell 17, Caldwell 2

In the first game of the district tournament, the McDowell all-stars overpowered Caldwell County 17-2. Eight different McDowell players had a two-hit outing, with two additional players getting one hit.

Chelsea Page (double), Brayleigh Santana, Shelby Wheeler (double), Cora Rose (double), Anna Kelly, Bristol Santana (two doubles), Lacy Brown (double), and Addison Patton (double) had two hits apiece. Emma Moore and Lydia Loftis both had base hits for McDowell.

The McDowell 7-8 girls coach pitch all-stars will play in the state coach pitch tournament on July 7 at Lake Norman.