McDowell County Little League’s 10-12-year-old softball all-stars rolled through district play this past weekend to advance to states. Four different McDowell teams have now won district championships during the tournament season.

McDowell dominated Forest City-Rutherfordton Little League Sunday night in a 12-0 mercy rule victory in the championship game. A five-run bottom of the first set the tone for McDowell as they scored in each of the four innings played. Up 6-0 after two innings, McDowell tacked on two more runs in the third and then a four-run bottom of the fourth kicked in the mercy rule.

Six different players got at least one hit for McDowell in the blowout victory. Roxy Suttles went 2-for-2 including a home run, five RBI’s and three runs scored. Lily Pittman, Arhianna Cardenas (2B), Sydney Stafford (3B, RBI), Mattox Brown (2 RBI) and Daisy Self (3B, RBI) added one hit apiece.

Meanwhile defensively, Cardenas tossed a no-hitter striking out five batters in four innings.

McDowell 19, Caldwell 2

Last Saturday evening, McDowell used its offense to blow by Caldwell County by a 19-2 score. The team collected 11 hits in the contest and also took advantage of five errors committed in the game by Caldwell.

Arhianna Cardenas went 3-for-3 with a double and three runs scored. Daisy Self added two hits and drove in three runs. Roxy Suttles, Sydney Stafford (3 RBI, BB), Scarlett Rhodes (RBI), Hattie Zulo (RBI), Iona Frisbee (2 RBI) and Alyiana Ervin (2 RBI) chipped in with one hit apiece in the blowout victory.

Cardenas tossed another four innings allowing one hit, one walk and six strikeouts. Self went two innings of relief, allowing an earned run on one hit striking out five batters and walking three.

McDowell 17, Forest City-Rutherfordton 0

In the opening game of the district 1 tournament, McDowell blanked Forest City-Rutherfordton 17-0 in three and a half innings. The team scored six times, in both the first and second innings and then tacked on five more in the top of the third. Keeping Forest City-Rutherfordton scoreless in the bottom of the third allowed the mercy rule to kick in.

Sydney Stafford (3 RBI) led the way with three hits, Arhianna Cardenas (RBI), Roxy Suttles (3 RBI’s) and Daisy Self (RBI) tacked on a hit apiece. Cardenas and Alyiana Erwin combined for three hitless frames, striking out eight batters and walking none.

Editor's Note: The McDowell coach pitch softball all-stars also claimed the District 1 championship over the weekend. A recap of the championship will be online and in print later this week.