It was a productive week for the Marion Swamp Foxes as they won 3 of 4 contests last week. Two of the wins came in Old North State League contests to pull Marion (6-6) to the .500 mark in league play. The Swamp Foxes are in third place in the ONSL Western Division behind division leader Hendersonville (12-2) and second place Lexington (7-4).

Marion 8, Athletes Lab 7

In a non-league game Sunday evening, Marion edged out Athlete’s Lab by an 8-7 score. The team had nine hits in total and was able to take advantage of three errors by the Lab. T.J. Alvey had two double and drove two runs in. Solomon Jenks, Gerald DeBalko (2 RBI), Caleb Warren, Brooks Mauro, Christian McElroy (RBI), George Gustafson and Jacob Pealer added one hit apiece.

Seven different pitchers were used in Sunday’s win with Alvey going three innings allowing two earned runs on three hits and striking out six batters. Pealer went one inning, DeBalko tossed 1 1/3 innings, Josh Simpson went two innings with Bryce Daniels, Chapel Matson and Dylan Wobbe going less than one inning apiece.

Marion 8, Lexington 1

In the first game of a double header, the Swamp Foxes were victorious 8-1 over the Lexington Flying Pigs. Marion enjoyed an 8-0 advantage and if not for a run allowed in the bottom of the sixth, the team would have shut out Lexington in a seven-inning affair. DeBalko (2 RBI), Simpson (2-for-2, 2 BB), Noah Brewer (RBI) and Matson (2-for-3, BB) all had multi-hit games. Mitch Green hit a three-run homerun to go 1-for-4. Caleb Warren and Scott Artzer also had a hit each in the victory.

Marion 7, Lexington 0

While they couldn’t get it done in the first game, Marion was able to get the shutout in the second game of Friday’s doubleheader, beating Lexington 7-0. Hruz Wagner and Jake Deneef combined for victory on the mound, allowing a combined four hits and striking out four batters.

The Swamp Foxes seized control of the game from the start by scoring four times in the bottom of the first. In that half inning Gerald BeBalko singled up the middle, Mitch Green walked and then Eli Selby singled to left with DeBalko scoring on the play to go up 1-0. Scott Arter then singled in Green and Selby and then a base hit to right by George Gustafson accounted for the fourth run in the frame. Selby got a hit in his second at-bat of the evening, scoring Chapel Matson to make it 5-0. Then in the bottom of the fifth, an Artzer RBI-hit along with a double by Noah Preuer extended the lead to 7-0.

Lexington 16, Marion 9

The only loss Marion had over the past week was a high-scoring affair at Lexington, 16-9. And eight-run bottom of the third for the Flying Pigs turned out to be the difference in the contest, jumping out to a 10-1 lead. The Swamp Foxes tried to climb back in, scoring eight runs on a span of six innings to get within a 12-9 deficit, but a four-run bottom of the eighth by Lexington ended any notion of a huge comeback.

Marion had 11 hits on the night but only one of them was for extra bases, a double by Caleb Warren. Gerald DeBalko (RBI), Mitch Green (2 BB, RBI), and George Gustafson had two hits apiece. Warren (BB, RBI), Scott Artzer (BB), Noaah Pueuer, Bryce Daniels (RBI) and Brooks Mauro had one hit apiece in a losing effort.

Marion has three league contests scheduled at home this week, including Monday’s scheduled game against Kinston. They also have a Thursday contest with Reidsville and Pineville on Friday. All three contests begin at 7 p.m. at Big League Camp.