The Marion Swamp Foxes concluded a busy week of Old North State League action splitting four contests to remain at the .500 mark on the season.

Sunday evening Marion erupted offensively accumulating 11 hits in a 10-5 win over the Lenoir Legends. After trailing 2-0 after a half inning the Swamp Foxes scored three times in the bottom of the first. Then a four-run bottom of the third gave them a commanding 7-2 lead in which they never relinquished. The Legends were able to trim the margin to 7-5 but a three-run eighth put the game away.

Mitch Green had three hits, one RBI and a run scored for Marion to break out of a recent slump. Jacob Pealer (2-for-3, 2 RBI) and Gerald DeBalko (2-for-4, RBI) added two hits each and Noah Preuer (triple, 2 RBI), Bryce Daniels, Scott Artzer and Josh Simpson (RBI) added one hit apiece in the victory.

Trip Triplett earned the win going five innings allowing two earned runs on seven hits. Triplett recorded five strikeouts and walked a pair. Hruz Wagner, Leighton Bost Jr. and Simpson also pitched in relief.

(Marion 3, Pineville 2)

On Friday night the Swamp Foxes won 3-2 in a low scoring affair over Pineville. Marion had 12 hits in the game but it wasn’t until the late innings that the team was able to break through. Down 2-1 the Swamp Foxes scored single runs in both the sixth and seventh innings to take lead for good.

Five different players had multi-hit outings, McDowell High alum Chapel Matson went 2-for-4 in Friday’s win driving in one run. Caleb Warren also had two hits and scored once. Josh Simpson and George Gustafson both reached twice and drove in a run and Brooks Mauro had two hits. Scott Artzer and Noah Preuer chipped in with one hit each.

Dylan Wobbe compiled his best effort of the season on the mound tossing six innings allowing one hit and striking out seven batters. Relief pitcher Hunter Darke tossed three shutout innings earning the win after Marion rallied in the late innings.

(Pineville 7, Marion 4)

On Thursday Pineville got the best of Marion winning 7-4. The Porcupines jumped out to a 6-0 and never trailed. Hruz Wagner and Leighton Bost Jr asbsorbed most of the damage on the night allowing a combined six runs on six hits in just 3 1/3 innings in the losing effort. Scott Artzer had three hits and Caleb Warren added two hits.

(Hendersonville 10, Marion 3)

Wednesday evening the Marion Swamp Foxes got down in an early hole and couldn’t recover in a 10-3 loss to the Hendersonville Honeycrisps.

Hendersonville jumped out to an 8-1 lead four innings in and never looked back as they have beaten the Swamp Foxes for the second time this season. Marion was able to add two more runs in the top of the ninth but to no consequence on the final outcome.

Marion had five different players get one hit in the loss. Caleb Warren was 1-for 3 with a walk. George Gustafson had one hit which was a two-run single in the ninth. Chapel Matson (1-for-4) and Scott Artzer (1-for3) and Gunner Rowe added a hit apiece.

Defensively the Swamp Foxes struggled committing five errors in the contest. Trip Triplett took the loss on the mound going 3 2/3 innings allowing five earned runs on eight hits, two strikeouts and two walks.

Marion (5-5) will have road games on Tuesday at Pineville and Thursday at Lexington. Next home game is Friday against Lexington at Big League Camp (7 p.m. start)