Marion man charged following traffic stop

A Marion man faces charges following a traffic stop, authorities said Wednesday.

Detective Jesse Hicks with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team charged 25-year-old Caleb Ray Thomason with two counts of felony possession Schedule II controlled substance, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver Schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor carrying concealed weapon.

A magistrate set Thomason's bond at $50,000 secured.

On Dec. 12, 2022, while Detective Hicks was patrolling the Dysartsville area, he observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and initiated a traffic stop. The driver was identified as Thomason and there were no passengers in the vehicle. Upon searching the vehicle, Hicks located 5.8 grams of cocaine, 2 grams of fentanyl and a handgun, according to the release. A scale and a quantity of cash were also found in the vehicle.

A check of the N.C. Department of Public Safety offender database showed no previous convictions for Thomason. 

12 arrest 1 Caleb Ray Thomason.jpg

Caleb Ray Thomason

 MCDOWELL COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
