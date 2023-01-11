Marion man charged following traffic stop

Detective Jesse Hicks with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team charged 25-year-old Caleb Ray Thomason with two counts of felony possession Schedule II controlled substance, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver Schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor carrying concealed weapon.

On Dec. 12, 2022, while Detective Hicks was patrolling the Dysartsville area, he observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and initiated a traffic stop. The driver was identified as Thomason and there were no passengers in the vehicle. Upon searching the vehicle, Hicks located 5.8 grams of cocaine, 2 grams of fentanyl and a handgun, according to the release. A scale and a quantity of cash were also found in the vehicle.