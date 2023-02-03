Last year the East McDowell Trojans basketball team had a magical run on the hardwood and put the rest of Foothills Athletic Conference on notice.

This year, the Trojans ran it back and did it in a big way. East McDowell put the culmination on a perfect 2022-23 campaign Thursday afternoon thumping the Walter Johnson Yellow Jackets 48-27 in the Foothills Conference Tournament Championship Game.

The victory not only concludes a season in which the Trojans came in as a favorite and took care of business going 14-0 in league contests and 16-0 overall. but it also extinguishes the pain of last season’s 38-36 loss to the Yellow Jackets in the conference tournament. That one was also played on East’s home court. That loss a year ago is the one obstacle in the way of a perfect two-year run for this year’s eighth graders in the basketball program.

With all that was on the line this season, it was the memory of a year ago that fed as the perfect motivation and focus.

“Our focus all season was to finish and finish strong, go hard for a full 24 minutes,” said East McDowell coach Josh Lovik. “Our eighth graders remembered the heartbreak of losing in the tournament last season on our home court. I’m so proud that this group. As we always say in practice: leave no doubt. On this night we finished strong and did just that.”

East McDowell indeed left no doubt on the outcome of the boys championship as they scored the first 15 points of the game which spanned the majority of the first quarter, stunning the Yellow Jackets.

Jacob Osorino retrieved the opening tip and drove it straight to the basket to put the Trojans on the board. Raekwon Garner followed with a steal and lay-up.

After a defensive stop Jayden Whiteside made it 6-0 on a score in the paint. The run continued as Garner went coast to coast, Kane Boone scored on a post move. Garner then drained a deep from the right corner and the early barrage was capped off when Boone made another lay-up off an assist from Whiteside to put the Trojans ahead 15-0 with 44 seconds left in the first.

Walter Johnson finally stopped the bleeding when King Johnson scored in transition with 35 seconds left, but enough damage was done by that point. The Yellow Jackets to their credit recovered some and trimmed the Trojan lead to 22-11 at the halftime break but coming out of the locker room another spurt of eight straight points by East McDowell ended any notion of Walter Johnson rally.

“Going into this game we wanted to get off to a quick start and put the pressure on them. Both times we played during the season we came out slowly and it made it real close,“ said Lovik. “I like how we executed and played with a lot of intensity for the fans who came out to see us.”

Garner finished with 17 points on 7-of-17 shooting. Whiteside added 10 points, Isael Trejo had six points. Boone and Osorino netted four points each. Dredon Lytle scored three points, Donovan Felix and Jaydon Mayhan finished with two points each.

For the eighth graders who will move on next season, Thursday’s victory finishes an incredible run of domination in league play posting a 25-1 mark over the past two seasons.