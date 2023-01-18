Late run lifts AC Reynolds over McDowell

Down its second-best scorer and a front court starter the A.C. Reynolds had to dig into it reserves on Tuesday night. Four starters placed in double figures as they held off the McDowell Titans 80-73 at Malvin Roberts Gymnasium.

Sophomores Declan Brown (18 pounds) and Kaelin Gilliland (17 points) complimented senior DaShawn Stone’s 16-point effort and was able to hold off McDowell (8-9, 3-3) who had four of their own in double figures including a 21-point, 17-rebound effort by sophomore Rylan Parkins in a losing bid.

McDowell had the lead on four occasions with three of those being in the second half. Down 47-43 midway through the third, Parkins tried to take over the game as he scored six in a row to give the Titans a 47-46 advantage with 4:07 left in the third. All six of those points in that spurt came on offensive rebounds and second chance attempts.

The Titans were up 48-46 after three and up still one with 6:12 left when the Rockets went on an 11-2 spurt that gained them the lead one last time.

Aidan McCullough came off the bench and sank back-to-back three pointers to give Reynolds a 66-61 lead with 5:16. After Parkins answered inside to make it again a one possession game, the Rockets, with a three pointer from Brown with 4:29 left and a score from the baseline by Gilliland, held a 71-64 lead with 3:36 left.

McDowell had one last run in them. Two baskets by Parkins and a made three pointer from Marshall Lamb got the Titans to within 73-71 with 1:04 left. Unfortunately, they could get no closer as sophomore guard Zach Dicky hit a three on the next possession. After a miss by McDowell, Gilliland was fouled with 27 seconds left and converted a three-point play to seal it.

Eli Elliott (two assists) finished with 16 points. Jeremiah Ellis (three rebounds, two assists) and Marshall Lamb scored 12 points each.

David Olivo, Brayden Thompson, Jackson Marsh, Sage Wood, Jaurice Ledbetter and Kyson Rinnert finish with two points apiece.

McDowell will be on the road Friday at T.C. Roberson.