Late call sinks Lady Titans' holiday tournament championship hopes

When the holidays come around and the McDowell Lady Titans and East Burke Lady Cavaliers appear on the bracket, you are going to be in for a heck of a ballgame.

That was no different on Thursday as both teams squared off in the McDowell Christmas Invitational Championship, but unfortunately another great game between these two programs was overshadowed by a finish that neither team deserved as East Burke survived by a 53-52 margin.

At last year’s Christmas Invitational, both teams faced off on the first day with the Lady Titans winning 52-50. Going back over the last decade, both team's paths seem to cross regularly at the Freedom Christmas Tournament. So, for Thursday’s contest to come down to the wire was no surprise.

McDowell (9-3) came out blazing with its halfcourt trap which early on rattled the Lady Cavaliers and jumped out to a quick 10-0 lead over a span of about three and a half minutes. East Burke (8-1) responded though and finished the first quarter with a 13-4 run to get back within a possession. From there, they took advantage of foul trouble the Lady Titans collected.

A Kassie Turner (14 points) three-pointer from the wing put the Lady Cavs ahead 18-17 with 5:50 left in the half and from there East Burke gradually expanded its margin to as high as 12 at the half and 13 after three.

But even with the hot start erased, McDowell had one more run in them. Down 45-31 early in the fourth the Lady Titans ratcheted up the defensive effort one more time and erased the deficit. Two made free throws from Sage Young (8 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists) with 5:35 left trimmed the deficit into single digits at 47-38.

Kensly Stewart then later drained a three with 4:45 left making it 48-41. Then after a few defensive stops Faith Laws followed with a corner three ball with 3:34 to get within three points.

Eventually McDowell pulled even on a made three pointer by Young with 56 seconds left tying the score at 49 apiece.

This game was destined for overtime -- that was until a crucial call was made on the floor by the officials in the final seconds of regulation that away.

With the score tied at 50 and three seconds left in regulation a technical foul was accessed when McDowell guard Kimora Stewart (three points, five rebounds, two steals) deflected the in-bounds play by East Burke.

Stewart, who was guarding Braelyn Stillwell on the in-bounds in front of the Lady Titans bench deflected the ball after it was released but the sideline official determined that Stewart also made contact with Stilwell and by the officials’ judgment warranted the technical.

Stillwell (19 points, 11-11 FT’s) made both technical with 2.7 seconds left and then Aubree Grigg sealed it with two more free throws when she was fouled on the following in-bounds with less than a second left on the clock.

“I’m really proud of the girls and the fight they showed on the floor tonight. East Burke is a good team and this will prepare us for games coming up later. The ending and how it came about was disappointing and I thought the girls for all that they did deserved better than that,” said McDowell coach Zack McCartha.

Kensly Stewart finished with 12 points, Laws added 11 points, Peyton McPeters scored nine points. Abby McMahon, Emma Washburn and Karlie Kemper finished with two points apiece.

McDowell will be on the road next week at North Buncombe on Tuesday followed by a trip to Enka on Friday.