Lady Titans return from Enka with a victory. Conference leader Asheville awaits Tuesday

The McDowell Lady Titans, for the most part, have made a living this season with offensive production in the backcourt. So, any offensive help they receive from the inside is usually icing on the cake.

The Lady Titans applied that extra layer on Friday night, picking up a 59-52 win over the Enka Sugar Jets inside of The Hangar Gymnasium.

The win boosts McDowell to an 11-3 overall record and 2-1 in the Mountain 3A/4A Conference standings at the quarter pole of the league schedule.

On paper, the Lady Titans appeared to be the overwhelming favorite against a winless Enka (0-15, 0-3) squad but in reality, this had the makings of a trap game. The Sugar Jets welcomed back one of its top players from a year ago and recent Campbell University commit Hadleigh Dill, who has been sidelined due to an ankle injury that occurred in the off-season.

Still, McDowell came out and avoided the upset bid leading nearly wire-to-wire on Friday.

The Lady Titans jumped out to a 7-0 lead one minute in. The aggressive trap defense forced three quick turnovers and seven easy transition points. Sage Young nailed a three-pointer to begin the initial flurry and then Kensly Stewart scored two easy buckets off turnovers.

McDowell was in front 13-5 with 3:02 left in the first when Dill made her first appearance off the bench and that sparked a run by the Sugar Jets in which they got back to within three at 18-15 after the first.

Enka took its only lead of the game by putting the first five points on the board in the second. Gracie Merrell (18 points) drained a corner three 26 seconds into the frame and Emma Payne made the back end of a two-shot foul to put the Sugar Jets ahead 19-18.

That, however, was quickly answered.

Brooklyn Thompson on a drive to the basket was fouled with exactly six minutes left in the half. Her two made free throws shifted the lead back to McDowell at 20-19. Thompson’s play was the catalyst of a 12-5 end to the half to extend the lead up eight points.

Then after the break another surge of 15-3 by the Lady Titans blossomed the advantage to its highest margin of 19-points. In a matter of just under four minutes McDowell scored 12 unanswered that abruptly created separation.

Enka did respond late with a 16-0 rally thanks to some hot shooting in the fourth quarter to get back as close as a one possession game but a Thompson conversion on a two-shot foul with 3:38 left ended the late surge by the Sugar Jets.

Thompson (five rebounds, three steals) finished with a season high 16 points. Stewart (14 points, 10 steals, 4 rebounds, 3 steals) recorded a double-double and Young (nine steals, three assists, three rebounds) just missed out on her own double-double finishing with 11 points.

Emma Washburn (three steals, two assists) finished with eight points. Faith Laws netted three points. Clara McCartha, Emma England and Peyton McPeters scored two points apiece and Kierstin Kemper finished with one point.

McDowell returns home to battle conference leader Asheville on Tuesday.