Lady Titan jayvees win. Boys lose a triple-overtime nail-biter.

McDowell High’s two junior varsity basketball teams earned a split on Tuesday at A.C. Reynolds High School.

In the junior varsity girls contest, McDowell overcame a slow beginning to prevail 43-30 over the Lady Rockets.

Freshmen Maggie McKinney picked up two early first quarter fouls and the Lady Titans as a resulted struggled to produce much scoring in the first half.

Up by a 13-0 margin, McDowell got on track out scoring A.C. Reynolds 24-7 in the third quarter to suddenly take control of the game.

McKinney (three rebounds, three assists) finished with 18 points and Natalya Shaffer added 11 points and nine rebounds to give the team a pair in double figures.

Maddie Kelly (three rebounds) netted four points. Jaycee Rector (seven rebounds, two assists) and Madison Melton finished with three points each. Maddie Arrowood, Adrianna Collins and Alexa Cardenas scored two points apiece in the victory.

——————

AC Reynolds 48, McDowell 46 3OT (Jayvee Boys)

The junior varsity boys contest featured plenty of excitement but in the end the A.C. Reynolds Rockets were victorious 48-46 in triple overtime.

Junior varsity games in The Mountain 3A/4A that exceed two overtime periods are concluded with sudden death. The Rockets converted on their second chance of the frame to win the game.

To get to the game past regulation, the Titans overcame a seven-point deficit in the final 63 seconds.

Sophomore Presley Forney, who was held scoreless for 26-plus minutes, accounted for all seven points down the stretch. He drained a three-pointer from the top of the key with 1:03 left. Then after a timeout, Forney stole a pass on the press and laid the ball in the hoop.

Then after a stop on the defensive end Forney evened the score at 44-44 going coast to coast off a defensive rebound.

Neither team could get past each other in the first two overtimes, then the Rockets made the one play in the sudden death frame.

Derrick Forney (six rebounds) finished with 12 points. Drake Cash netted eight points and Levi Boone scored seven points.

Jay Radford finished with four points. Mason Brewer (three points), Keller Bradley (two points), Tryp Young (two points) and Isaac Gilliland (one point) also scored for the Titans.

Both McDowell Jayvee teams will be in action Friday at T.C. Roberson (4 pm Jayvee girls start)