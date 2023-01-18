Lady Rockets blast Lady Titans in second half

It was a definite tale of two halves for the McDowell Lady Titans on Tuesday night.

The first half was one of confidence and belief in picking off a huge road win. Meanwhile the second half? That was a different story.

The A.C. Reynolds Lady Rockets run away from a fiercely competitive battle early on beating McDowell 66-40 inside of Malvin Roberts gymnasium.

The loss closes out the first half of league play for both squads with McDowell (12-5, 3-3) drawing even the first time through the Mountain 3A/4A schedule. Meanwhile A.C. Reynolds (11-6, 5-1) with the victory will remain a full game behind undefeated Asheville.

All 4A members of the conference have settled toward the top halfway through league as there is just one automatic bid that will come out for the post-season.

The Lady Titans for 16 minutes of play showed some grit as they held the lead on three different occasions, the highest being at three points with less than two minutes to go in the half before the Lady Rockets tied the score going into the break at 23-23.

Things unfortunately turned on a dime in the second half. Peyton McPeters pass near mid court on the initial inbounds was stolen and that turned out to be a dark foreshadowing of things to come.

McDowell turned the ball over three different occasions to start the half and it quickly evolved in a 7-0 Reynolds spurt that erased a lot of the good work the Lady Titans manufactured in the first half.

Reynolds ultimately pushed the lead out to 11 points at 44-33 after three quarters and then to begin the fourth the Lady Rockets netted 10 consecutive points over a span of three-plus minutes blowing things wide open. After a dead even first half a dominate 43-17 showing by the Lady Rockets after the break made an intense contest at start quickly evolve into an anticlimactic finish.

All five Reynolds starters placed in double figures with Landyn Stewart scoring a game high 14 points.

Emma Washburn had 10 points to lead McDowell. Kensly Stewart (three steals, three rebounds) scored eight points.

Faith Laws adds six points. Sage Young (four rebounds, three assists) chipped in with four points. Kimora Stewart (three steals, three rebounds) and Brooklyn Thompson (five rebounds) finished with three points each.

Clara McCartha and Peyton McPeters had two points each and Kierstin Kemper scored one point.

McDowell will be on the road Friday at T.C. Roberson.