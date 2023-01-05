Here are winners of the 5th Annual Resolution Run in downtown Marion

It was a family affair plus one in the winners' circle for the 5th annual Resolution Run in downtown Marion. The race took place on New Year’s Eve as part of the festivities.

Wesley Gurley, 40, placed first with a time of 22:15.3 and a pace of 7:10.

Shelby Gurley, 28, placed second with a time of 23:23.1 and a pace of 7:32.

Jack Waite, 25, placed third with a time of 24:53.1 and a pace of 8:01.

Gage Gurley, 14, placed fourth with a time of 25:44 and a pace of 8:17.

Results were listed for 57 people. Ages of participants ranged from 4 to 70.

This event was co-hosted by the City of Marion and the Marion Rotary Club. This year is special because the race kicked off North Carolina's 2023 Year of the Trail, which is a statewide yearlong celebration of the vast network of trails, greenways and blueways. N.C. Year of the Trail is the largest statewide celebration of trails and outdoor recreation in North Carolina history.