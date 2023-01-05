 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured editor's pick

Here are winners of the 5th Annual Resolution Run in downtown Marion

  • Updated
  • 0
6 race-p1.jpg

Pictured left to right are Wesley Gurley, Gage Gurley, Shelby Gurley and Jack Waite.

 COURTESY OF JOHN SACCO

It was a family affair plus one in the winners' circle for the 5th annual Resolution Run in downtown Marion. The race took place on New Year’s Eve as part of the festivities.

Wesley Gurley, 40, placed first with a time of 22:15.3 and a pace of 7:10.

Shelby Gurley, 28, placed second with a time of 23:23.1 and a pace of 7:32.

Jack Waite, 25, placed third with a time of 24:53.1 and a pace of 8:01.

Gage Gurley, 14, placed fourth with a time of 25:44 and a pace of 8:17.

Results were listed for 57 people. Ages of participants ranged from 4 to 70.

This event was co-hosted by the City of Marion and the Marion Rotary Club. This year is special because the race kicked off North Carolina's 2023 Year of the Trail, which is a statewide yearlong celebration of the vast network of trails, greenways and blueways. N.C. Year of the Trail is the largest statewide celebration of trails and outdoor recreation in North Carolina history.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL world comes together in support of Damar Hamlin