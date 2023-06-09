Week six of the Foothills Marine Tuesday Night Trail featured 40 different teams that launched from Blackbear Access with Anthony and Dennis Killough winning the event with a total of 12.08 pounds. Darren Sigmon and Charlie Sipe were a close second place at 12.03 pounds, which included a 3.08-pound largemouth, and the team of Tom McCombs and Darryl Brown was third at 10.13 pounds.

Dale Duncan and Jody Crisp captured the biggest smallmouth (3.12) of the night to finish in fourth with 10.11 pounds and in fifth was the team of Todd Ayers and Artie Buchanan with a cumulative weight of 10.05 pounds.

Israel Gibson and Grant McPeters did not participate on Tuesday but continue to hold a lead in the points standings after six weeks with 566 points ahead of Ayers and Buchanan (548) by 18 points. Sigmon and Sipe are in third place with 538 points, Duncan and Crisp (528) are in fourth place and the team of Dustin Ayers and Dustin McCurry has 525 points in fifth place.

The rest of the top 10 in the Tuesday Night Trail standings include Anthony and Danny Killough (512), Tom McCombs and Darryl Brown (498), Tony Davis and Jody Franklin (491), Bryan Roberts and Todd Childers (487) and in 10th is the team of Bryan Silvers and Kevin Glenn with 484 points.

McPeters and Gibson extend lead in Friday Night Tournament

Week five had another great turnout at the Skyline Lake James Friday night tournament with 45 boats launched from Blackbear Access with some great bags being caught.

Top honors were awarded to Grant McPeters and Israel Gibson with a cumulative weight of 16.22 pounds. Second place went to Richard Pittman and Rodney Coats with 14.96 anchored with the big smallmouth of the night at 4.70 pounds.

Third place went to Bryan Roberts and Todd Childers with 14.23 pounds including the biggest largemouth at 5.47. Fourth place was Jim Patton and Josh Willis who weighed in at 11.73 pounds and fifth place was Anthony and Danny Killough at 11.52 pounds. The top 13 spots in last Friday’s tournament came in at 10 pounds or higher.

Gibson and McPeters continue a stranglehold on the points standings with 470 points. So far in five weeks, the team has two first- and two second-place finishes on Fridays with no other teams having more than one of either finish.

Jody Crisp and Corey Krajenke are a distant second at 350 points and the Killoughs are in third place with 300 points.

The rest of the top 10 in points standings include Brian Roberts and Todd Childers (275), Jeff and Harold Grindstaff (270), Darryl and Tom Brown (270), Mike Thomas and Neil Settlemyre (240), Kevin Glenn and Charles Pittman (210), Jarred Porch and Keith Berry (210) and Mitchell Layell and David Simono.

Early signups for week six are underway at Skyline Marine located on Harmony Grove Road in Nebo. The 2023 Friday Night tournament season continues through Aug. 25.