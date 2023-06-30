It was a beautiful Tuesday evening on the shores of Lake James as 40 different teams participated in week nine of the Foothills Marine Tuesday Night Trail.

Tuesday’s winner came down to a one-hundredth of a pound as the team of Dale Duncan and Jody Crisp took 100 points on the night with a cumulative weight of 13.03 pounds, beating out current points leader Grant McPeters and Israel Gibson. Jeff Grindstaff and Keith Peek took third place on Tuesday at 12.01 pounds, Todd Ayers and Artie Buchanan (11.10) were fourth and the team of Ricky Woody and Kieran Huskins was fifth (11.09) just a hair behind the fourth-place team. Woody and Huskins reeled in a 5.15-pound smallmouth, which is the largest recorded so far this season. The rest of the top 10 from Tuesday’s round includes Rob Nicholson (11.03), Clay and Tucker Sisk (10.15), Andy Greene and Lisa Wilson (10.14), Dustin Ayers and Dustin McCurry (10.10) and Anthony and Danny Killough (10.03).

After nine weeks of tournament action, the points lead for Grant McPeters and Israel Gibson has been reduced. McPeters and Gibson have 850 points, ahead by 32 points over Ayers and Buchanan. Third place belongs to Duncan and Crisp (790), Dustin Ayers and Dustin McCurry (788) are fourth and the team of Darren Sigmon and Charlie Sipe continues to put together consistently solid weeks on the water with 783 points. So far in nine weeks, three different teams have won individual tournaments twice, with three other teams winning once.

Duncan and Smith sneak out Friday night victory

Week eight of the Skyline Marine Friday night tournament also featured a large turnout with 40 different teams casting off from Blackbear Access.

Dale Duncan and Brian Smith won the tournament at 13.5 pounds, beating out Todd Ayers and Artie Buchanan (13.3) by two-tenths of a pound, with the duo of Mike Thomas and Neil Settlemyre at third with 13.1 pounds. Grant McPeters and Israel Gibson (13.03) were fourth and Jarred Porch and Keith Berry were fifth at 12.03 pounds.

The rest of the top 10 includes Eugene Wilson and Tony Higgins (11.62), Jody Crisp and Corey Krajenke (11.16), Jeff and Harold Grindstaff (11.11), Anthony and Dannny Killough (10.79) and the grouping of Tony Davis and Jody Franklin (10.68).

In the points chase, McPeters and Gibson continue to enjoy a sizeable lead with 630 points, ahead of Anthony and Danny Killough who have 545 points. Jody Crisp and Corey Krajenke (470) are third, Bryan Roberts and Todd Childers (440) are in fourth, and fifth place consists of a tie between the teams of Porch and Berry and Jeff and Harold Grindstaff with 430 points each. The June 30 Friday Night Tournament will be an opportunity for teams to make up some ground as double points will be applied to participants.