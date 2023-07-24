With just over a month left in the season, plenty of teams are trying to make a move in the Skyline Marine Friday Night Tournament.

This past weekend featured another strong turnout of 40 teams who launched from Blackbear Access. Tom and Darryl Brown put together the top bag on Friday with a cumulative weight of 12.15 pounds beating Dale Duncan and Brian Smith (11.7 pounds) and the team of Grant McPeters and Israel Gibson (11.53). Jeff and Harold Grindstaff placed fourth on Friday with a weight of 10.75 pounds barely edging out Tony Davis and Jody Franklin (10.73) who finished fifth. McPeters and Gibson captured a 3.47-pound largemouth with Dennis Rhinehart Jr. and Mike Lockee capturing a 3.45 smallmouth.

Another top-5 outing continues to give McPeters and Gibson a sizeable lead in the points standings with 1035 points leading the Grindstaff’s (860) in second. Anthony and Danny Killough is a distant third with 805 points. Bryan Roberts and Todd Childers remains in fourth place in points with 745 and the team of Duncan and Smith is fifth 715 points.

Ayers and McCurry claimed Tuesday night win

Foothills Marine’s Tuesday Night Trail was a a tight contest as the top five spots was decided by less than a two-pound margin. Dustin Ayers and Dustin McCurry edged out the competition with a bag weighing 12.06 pounds beating out Grant McPeters and Israel Gibson with 12 pounds that included a 4.11 pound largemouth. Jeff Grindstaff and Keith Peek took third place on Tuesday with a weight of 11 pounds. Todd Ayers and Artie Buchanan (10.10) was fourth and Tom McCombs along Darryl Brown (9.12) rounded out the top five. Best smallmouth of the night was captured by Gary Avery and Mike Goodman weighing in at 3.03 pounds.

McPeters and Gibson continues to hold a slim advantage in the Tuesday night points race with 1035 points ahead of Ayers and Buchanan by 28-points. Third place belongs to Ayers and MCurry (980) after winning Tuesday night’s round. Dale Duncan and Jody Crisp (965) is fourth and in fifth place in the points race is Anthony and Danny Killough with 949 points.