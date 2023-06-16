For the second week in a row, Danny and Anthony Killough were declared the kings of the Tuesday Night Trail fishing as they won the seventh week of the weekly fishing series sponsored by Foothills Marine.

The Killoughs took this week’s tournament with a cumulative weight of 14.07 pounds, which is the second-highest bag of any winner so far this season. The team reeled in a 4.03-pound smallmouth on Tuesday. Second place belonged to Tom McCombs and Darryl Brown at 12.14 pounds, with one of the catches being a 4-pound largemouth. Finishing in third were Jody Franklin and Tony Davis (10.08), Jeff Grindstaff and Keith Peek (9.14) were fourth and the team of Todd Ayers and Artie Buchanan (9.13) was fifth on the evening.

After seven weeks and a seventh-place finish on Tuesday, the team of Grant McPeters and Isreal Gibson remains in front of the point standings with 653 points. Ayers and Buchanan (638) are in second, down by a 15-point margin. Darren Sigmon and Charlie Sipe are in third place on the season with 622 points, Dustin Ayers and Dustin McCurry (613) are in fourth and the Killoughs (612) are fifth in the points race, just one point behind fourth.

The rest of the top 10 include Dale Duncan and Jody Crisp (610), McCombs and Brown (595) and Davis and Franklin (585). Bryan Silvers and Kevin Glenn (570) are currently in ninth place, with Grindstaff and Peek (569) just a point behind them.

Layell and Simono claim Friday Night Tournament victory

Last Friday night at Blackbear Access, the team of Mitchell Layell and David Simono took first place for the first time this season at the Skyline Marine Friday Night Tournament. The team entered a cumulative weight of 13.54 pounds, beating out Richard Pittman and Rodney Coats (12.91). Eric Jeter and Lee Montgomery (12.57) were third on the evening, Anthony and Danny Killough were fourth (12.55) and Hagen Robinson and Hunter White were fifth on the evening at 11.90 pounds. Tyler Norville and Cory Presnell captured a 5.8-pound largemouth during the evening, with Jeter and Montgomery reeling in an equally impressive smallmouth which weighed in at 5.4 pounds.

Even with a 10th-place finish last Friday, Grant McPeters and Isreal Gibson continue to hold a sizeable lead in the standings with 525 points. Jody Crisp and Corey Krajenke are in second with 390 points, Anthony and Danny Killough (385) are third in the points, Jeff and Harold Grindtaff (335) are fourth and the team of Bryan Roberts and Todd Childers (320) is fifth.

The rest of the top 10 in the Friday night tournament includes Layell and Simono (310), Tom and Darryl Brown (295), Andy and Jeanette Hensley (280), Jarred Porch and Keith Berry (280) and Mike Thomas and Neil Settlemyre (275). So far in six weeks of tournaments, five different teams have been weekly winners.