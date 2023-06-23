The weather and the waters on Lake James may have been murky but it didn’t stop a dedicated group of anglers from participating in week eight of the Foothills Marine Tuesday Night Trail.

A total of 29 teams launched from Blackbear Access and while the weights registered were not particularly high, the completion for points was fierce. Israel Gibson and Grant McPeters won their second Tuesday tournament of the 2023 season this week, capturing a 3.09-pound largemouth and 11.05 pounds in total to earn 100 points. The next four spots in the top five were a true dogfight as those placements ranged by a miniscule 0.13-pound range.

Dennis Reinhardt and Chris Norman took second place on week eight at 9.14 pounds, Chris Ezell and Aaron Gilliland (9.13) were third. The team of Bryan Silvers and Kevin Glenn was fourth at 9.12 pounds and the fifth-place team was Dustin Ayers and Dustin McCurry with a cumulative weight of 9.01 pounds.

Spots 6-8 also fell in a tight gradient with Todd Ayers and Artie Buchannan (8.15) placing sixth, Jeff Grindstaff and Keith Peek (8.14) were seventh and last week’s winners, Danny and Anthony Killough were eighth this week at 8.11 pounds. The final two groups in the top-10 included Johnny Johnson and Don McPeters (7.11) a full pound behind the Killoughs and the team of Clay and Tucker Sisk was 10th at 7.09 pounds. The largest smallmouth for week eight was reeled in by Paul Branch and Dillon Grindstaff at 2.11 pounds.

Gibson and McPeters, with their second win of the season, maintain a lead in the points with 753 ahead of Todd Ayers and Artie Buchannan by 27 points. There is a tie for third place in the standings; Dustin Ayers and Dustin McCurry, along with Darren Sigmon and Charie Sipe, each have 703 points and in fifth place is Anthony and Danny Killough with 698 points.

Killoughs prevail in week seven of Friday Night Tournament

Danny and Anthony Killough prevailed as the Skyline Marine Friday Night Tournament winner for week seven, putting together an impressive outing with 14.72 pounds, including a smallmouth that weighed in at 4.78 pounds. Dale Duncan and Brian Smith (12.58) were second, Matt Blaylock and Connor Woody (11.56), Roger Huffman (10.55) placed fourth and Bryan Roberts and Todd Childers (10.44) took fifth place.

Isreal Gibson and Grant McPeters had a rough night last Friday, picking up 20-points, but they still lead in the points chase with 545 ahead of Anthony and Danny Killough (485) by 60 points. Third place belongs to the team of Roberts and Childers (400), tied with Jody Crisp and Corey Krajenke. The rest of the top 10 in the Friday night standings include a tie of fifth with Mitchell Layell and David Simono and the team of Jeff and Harold Grindstaff with 365 points each.

Jarred Porch and Keith Berry (350) are in seventh place and Darryl and Tom Brown are eighth at 310 points. Andy and Jeanette Hensley (290) stake claim to ninth place and the duo of Duncan and Smith (285 points) rounds out the top 10.

Week eight of the Friday Night Tournament will feature double points for all teams who launch from Blackbear.