Dominant in the paint: Titans whip East Burke to take Christmas Invitational Championship

McDowell post player Rylan Parkins has been a steady force for the Titans on the hardwood this season, but on Thursday night the sophomore took it to another level as he dominated the paint leading the Titans to a 57-40 victory over East Burke in the McDowell Christmas Invitational Championship Game.

The 6’5” sophomore, who is averaging just over 15 points a game, scored a season high 26 points on Thursday and was dominant on the glass as well with 15 boards.

Eighteen of the 26 points by Parkins came in the second half and was a huge catalyst for the Titans as they used a 15-0 fourth quarter run to pull away from a scrappy East Burke (1-8) squad who picked up their lone win of the season against Patton on Wednesday.

Parkins operated efficiently from both the high post and low post and even showed a little range from the corner as he navigated through East Burke’s half court zone.

“Rylan Parkins has been good all year but that was about an eight-minute stretch where he just changed a little bit, he got a lot better. He was very aggressive on the boards and when he got the ball in a position to score, he was very decisive,” said McDowell Coach Brian Franklin.

McDowell’s game plan was well executed against the Cavaliers. Early on while shots didn’t fall for Parkins and his teammates, things begin to come together in the second half.

Up by a one-point margin at the half the Titans began to click late in the third quarter and expanded the lead to 38-32 after three. In the fourth, everything broke open as McDowell scored 15 unanswered points over a span of five-plus minutes. The bulk of that came down in the paint.

“This was one of the few times as a coach that I went in there and told the kids that I was fine with what we were doing. We just couldn’t get anything to fall early in the game,” said Franklin.

Kyson Rinnert finished with 12 points and five rebounds to give McDowell a pair in double figures.

Eli Elliott (three rebounds, two steals, two assists) finished with five points, Jeremiah Ellis had four points. Marshall Lamb chipped in with three points. David Olivo (six assists, three steals), Conner Tolley and Jaurice Ledbetter had two points apiece.

The Titans, after a tough 3-7 start to the season, came home for the holiday and took a pair of contests. That looks to be building a little momentum as Mountain 3A/4A Conference play resumes on Tuesday.

“I think our young kids are coming around and we’re getting better," added Franklin. "We just to have to keep working hard in practice. I’m proud of the kids to come in here and get two wins at home.”

McDowell will be on the road Tuesday at North Buncombe. Last season, both squads played in three overtime games with the Titans winning both regular season matchups. But the Blackhawks ended McDowell’s season with a 67-66 overtime loss in the Mountain Conferenced Tournament.