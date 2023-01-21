Balanced play lifts Titans to conference victory

An ever-expanding line of close games for the McDowell Titans in the Mountain 3A/4A Conference grew on Friday night and, with every contest, the team’s confidence seems to be increasing a little more.

With help from a lot of different areas on the floor the Titans gutted out a 57-50 victory on the road at T.C. Roberson on Friday.

McDowell, (9-9, 4-3) back at the .500 mark overall, has been in a fair share of close games in league play. With the exception of a 20-point loss at Enka at the beginning of January, the other six conference games have been decided by an average margin of just under five points.

The Titans more importantly gained a little payback on a Roberson squad that has won just five contests the entire season. The Rams, who started 0-7 in the first month of the season, received their first win with a come-from-behind victory 65-59 at Titan Gymnasium back on Dec. 13.

“Anytime you can win on the road it’s a good thing,” said McDowell Head Coach Brian Franklin. “But this one is a little more important to us because I feel like we gave one to them back at our place earlier in the season.”

Friday’s win can be contributed to a couple different things. First, the Titans, after allowing Roberson to jump out to an 11-7 lead after the first quarter, ratcheted up the defensive effort the rest of the way, holding the Rams to just eight points in the second quarter. Then in the fourth quarter McDowell’s zone look slowed Roberson down and forced them into some questionable shots down the stretch.

Offensively several different players stepped up and contributed, each in a significant way. Nine players scored overall.

“This game is probably the balanced effort by our team all season. We had a number of players step up and contribute for us. We had guys come off the bench and make big plays,” added Franklin.

Eli Elliott (six rebounds, two assists, one steal) was the lone Titan in double figures with 10 points. Half of Elliott’s scoring production came in the first quarter as the junior was the only player to get in the scorebook during the opening five and a half minutes of play.

In addition to Elliott, four other players scored at least seven points in the contest to provide that balance. Rylan Parkins finished just shy of a double-double scoring nine points and clearing 10 rebounds off the glass.

Parkins was the obvious focus defensively by the Rams as they played different variations against the Titans trying to disrupt passing lanes to the interior.

Roberson had several players who were constantly keeping close contact with McDowell’s leading scorer, which at times led to a good bit of pushing and shoving down on the block. Parkins delivered at the biggest moments in the fourth quarter scoring seven of his nine points in the final stanza. His conventional three-point play with 6:30 left in the game provided the Titans its largest lead of the night at 44-35.

Marshall Lamb (two rebounds, two assists) scored eight points, Kyson Rinnert and Brayden Thompson had seven points each. Sage Wood scored six points off the bench, Jeremiah Ellis had four points and David Olivo along with Jaurice Ledbetter (three rebounds, two assists) finished with three points apiece.

Olivo’s night ended late in the first half with a knee injury. He did not play in the second half. The contributions of players such as Wood, Thompson and Ledbetter were even more important with the loss of the Titans starting point guard.

McDowell now shares a tie of third place with Roberson as the second half of league play gets underway. The Titans will try to get over the .500 mark for the first time since November on Friday when the team hosts North Buncombe. McDowell took the first matchup 84-83 on Jan. 3 in Weaverville.