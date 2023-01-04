Another big second half lifts Titans over Blackhawks. McDowell a win away from squaring record.

It was a rough first month or so of the basketball season, but the McDowell Titans are starting to put everything together at just the right time

With the help of three great individual performances Tuesday night, the Titans extend their current winning streak to three games with an 84-83 road win at North Buncombe High School.

McDowell (6-7, 1-1), after getting off to a 2-6 start, has now strung together five victories in their last six contests. The team is another win away from squaring the record back even overall.

This matchup featured a lot of the same things that has made this series one of the most hotly contested in the league since the Titans returned to the Mountain 3A/4A.

North Buncombe (7-6, 0-3) jumped out to an early lead and took control in the first half, going up by a 44-36 margin at the break. But that quickly disintegrated when McDowell scored seven consecutive points to begin the second half and were quickly clipping at the wings of the Blackhawks.

The second-half turnaround has been a recent trend for Coach Brian Franklin’s squad as they have worn the opposition down defensively after the break. The same happened on Tuesday night, but one of the contributors to success is a more patient approach offensively.

“I thought the game changed for us in the second half from a defensive standpoint but also we did a better job moving the ball around offensively,” Franklin said. “In the first half we were turning the ball over some and it allowed North Buncombe to leak out and get easy transition points. They had about 10 or so of those early on that were uncontested.”

Once that was corrected, McDowell got the ball right where they wanted it all night — in the paint. Sophomore Rylan Parkins had 24 points and 15 rebounds. Parkins has been a force on the post in recent weeks. The sophomore has scored at least 24 points in three of the last four games and has posted 20 or more in four total contests this season.

“North Buncombe zoned us early on to clog things up in the middle but they eventually had to go man and we did a great job pumping it inside to Rylan,” Franklin said.

Parkins gave McDowell it first lead of the night, 55-54 with exactly two minutes left when he scored on the low block off an entry pass from Eli Elliott.

Down eight at the break, the Titans outscored the Blackhawks by a 23-10 margin in the third to completely shift the momentum. The final eight minutes was a high-scoring affair as North Buncombe held a 29-25 advantage, but it was the help of a couple juniors that allowed McDowell to escape with the win.

Junior Eli Elliott had nine of his career-high 23 points in the fourth quarter. Elliott hit a big three-pointer from the left wing with 1:24 left that gave the Titans a 79-70 advantage. Elliott also finished with five assists and steals in a breakout performance.

“You could see it the past couple days in practice, Eli’s approach coming into this game. I felt like he was going to have a big game for us. I told him that coming in and he did, so I’m real proud of him because he deserves it,” added Franklin.

Junior point guard David Olivo added 14 points to give McDowell the third of four players in double figures. Olivo went 10 of 11 from the foul line with all of them made in the second half. If not for a miss in the last five seconds of game time, Olivo would have been perfect from the stripe. His consistency at the end was also a huge key.

Kyson Rinnert added 10 points, Marshall Lamb and Jeremiah Ellis tallied six points each.

The collective effort helped offset a 38-point outburst from North Buncombe guard Chad Clark. The senior, on a pull-up in the lane early in the first quarter, eclipsed the 1000-point plateau for his career. Spencer Roane added 22 points in a losing effort.

McDowell will be on the road Friday at Enka.