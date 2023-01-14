10 players in scoring column as Lady Titans defeat Lady Warriors

One of the trademarks of McDowell Lady Titans basketball is the ability for as many players to contribute as possible. That was on display Friday afternoon as the Lady Titans secured a 51-33 victory over the Erwin Lady Warriors.

Leading wire-to-wire, McDowell (12-4, 3-2 the Mountain 4A/3A) had a total of 10 players who scored on Friday. Emma Washburn (three steals, three rebounds) was the lone player in double figured with 11 points. The junior continues her steady play at the guard position. While not scoring an abundance of points she is a steady ball handler on the court and has the ability to score from the perimeter, which is a key part to the offensive philosophy.

“I am proud of the progression that Emma has shown for us to this point," said McDowell Coach Zack McCartha. "She has been a steady player all season and that was the case again tonight. She played really well.”

Brooklyn Thompson (four rebounds, three assists) netted eight points and Sage Young (four steals) had seven points in the victory. The team made a total of seven three-pointers in the contest from four different contributors.

The wide distribution on offense is also a byproduct of the effort on the defensive end. McDowell was able to force Erwin into 32 turnovers on Friday and a lot of that turned into transition and breakaway points.

“We’re playing tremendous on the defensive end right now," McCartha said. "The girls are getting after it and that helps us for sure. While our offense isn’t the greatest at times it helps that what we are doing is giving us extra looks.”

Both teams were squared up at 14-14 early in the second quarter when the Lady Titans used a 12-2 run for the rest of the half to take their largest lead of the game to the break at 26-16. McDowell’s depth really showed in the second half as they continued to pull away outscoring Erwin by a 23-9 clip by the early fourth quarter to put the game away.

Erwin finished the game with a run that eventually pulled the final margin back inside the 20-point plateau.

Kaylin Darveaux (two steals, one assist) and Kinsley McKinney added five points each off the bench. Kimora Stewart (six steals, two rebounds) finished with four points. Kensly Stewart (three assists) and Faith Laws had three points each. Stewart picked up two early fouls in the contest which limited her playing time initially. Emma England (four rebounds) had two points in the victory.

Teasia Hines scored a team high nine points for Erwin. Arie Cartledge-Smith added eight points and Sanaii Pearcy netted six points.

McDowell will finish the first rotation of league play on Tuesday at AC Reynolds. The Lady Titans are a half-game behind TC Robeson and a full game behind Reynolds in the league standings going into next week. A road win for McDowell Tuesday would create a three-way tie for second.