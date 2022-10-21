Local roundup: East McDowell closes out unbeaten regular season with blowout win

The East McDowell Middle School Trojans football team finished its regular season Wednesday with a 60-14 blowout win against Heritage Middle School.

The Eagles ran back the opening kickoff 68 yards for a touchdown and scored on a hook and lateral midway through the second quarter to stay within a 22-14 margin. But over the final 20 minutes of game time, the Trojans outscored Heritage 38-0.

East finished with 393 total yards. Rae Garner was 8-of-10 passing for 177 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Garner also had a 15-yard touchdown run.

Isael Trejo (90 rushing yards) and Ethan Chrisawn (29 yards) added two rushing touchdowns each and Carter Fountain scored once.

East McDowell will host the Foothills Conference football championship game Wednesday, Nov. 2 against Table Rock.

Titan jayvees can’t keep pace with Warriors

A rough second half cost the McDowell Titans junior varsity football team Thursday night in a 43-24 loss at home to Erwin.

The score was tied 16-16 at the half but the Warriors controlled the second half, scoring three straight times to pull away.

Lawson Reynolds’ 54-yard touchdown run gave Erwin a 22-16 lead with 7:52 left on the third. Michael Petty then tossed a 24-yard touchdown pass to Brendan Phelan. Then, Petty ended the Warriors’ surge with a long touchdown run.

McDowell got two of its scores in the first half. Danny Brown’s 2-yard touchdown run at the 5:39 mark in the first followed by a Haze Helms conversion catch made it 8-0.

Andrew Repasky added a 3-yard touchdown run and Drake Cash scored on an 82-yard kickoff return in the fourth quarter.

McDowell (6-2 overall, 3-2 Mountain 3A/4A Conference) closes out the season next Thursday on the road at A.C. Reynolds.

Titans compete in cross country championships

The McDowell High cross country team competed in the Mountain 3A/4A Conference championship meet Wednesday at A.C. Reynolds.

The Titans’ top individual finisher was Saul Carson, who ran a 19:32.20 to place 36th in a field of 102 runners.

Matthew Kirkpatrick placed 51st with a time of 20:20.40. Michael Caruso was 71st, Gannon Molumby 93rd and Ashton Burnette 94th.

As a team, the Titans placed seventh. A.C. Reynolds’ Seth Caudill won the race with a time of 16:31.70, but T.C. Roberson runners finished in the next nine spots as the Rams dominated the team scoring.

Brookelyn Farmer placed 51st in the girls’ race with a time of 25:18.30.

Asheville’s Hannah Caudill won with a time of 18:42.5. North Buncombe captured the girls’ team championship.