Several teams from the McDowell High’s Fishing team took on High Rock Lake last weekend at the State Junior Bassmaster Tournament.

West Regional champions Ty Allison and Brayden Padgett had a great showing at the two-day fishing tournament luring in a total of 30.01 pounds, second best among the field. Allison and Padgett, who already qualified for the Bassmaster’s National Championship in July will carry some momentum into the event.

Other local teams that participated at the state tournament included a top-15 finish for Kaden Elkins and Jace Reece. Dawson and Cooper Bartlett reeled in 8.67 pounds. Mason Brewer and Jackson Dowdle registered at 6.50 pounds.

Krysteena Bean-Hall and Javin Laws (2.78 pounds), Landon Dowdle and Caden Gettys (1.22 pounds) and the group of Kohen Dulaney and Carter Lamb (1.20 pounds) also was able to register some catches at High Rock Lake.

Israel, McPeters increase points lead at Friday night tournament

Week three of Skyline Marine’s Lake James Friday night fishing tournament launched from Blackbear Access last weekend with a total of 38 teams who participated.

A third team of anglers in as many weeks of tournaments earned first-place honors, Anthony and Danny Killough were the week three tournament winners scoring 100 team points with a cumulative weight of 12.18 pounds. Second place ended in a tie last Friday night when Grant McPeters and Israel Gibson along with the team of Jody Crisp and Corey Krajenke reeled in 11.22 pounds each. McPeters and Gibson was awarded the team points as their batch included a 3.23-pound largemouth to break the tie. Jeff and Harold Grindstaff took fourth place with 10.52 pounds just barely beating out Jona Grason (10.42) who was fifth.

The big catches of the night were lower than in recent weekends. Tony Higgins and Eugene Wilson finished 13 out of 38 participants (9.12) but came home with the largest bigmouth of the night that weighted 3.93 pounds. The largest smallmouth of the night came from Zane Allison and Silas Allison at 4.04 pounds.

Gibson and McPeters are starting to build a lead in the points standings with 290 points after three weeks winning one tournament and finishing twice in the other two events. Crisp and Krajenke (230 points) are 60 behind the leaders in second place with a second-place outing in week one and this past Friday’s third-place effort.

The rest of the top five in the points standings have generally been up-and-down over the first month of action. Anthony and Danny Killough’s win put them in third place with 210 points. Tom and Darryl Brown are fourth in the points standings with 170 points and Mike Thomas and Neil Settlemyre are in fifth with 165 points.

The gap from sixth through 10th places is quite small as 50 points separates Bryan Roberts and Bryan Childers (160) from Dennis Rhinehart Jr./Mike Lockee (110 points).

Week four of the bass fishing season gets underway with Tuesday night trails followed by the Friday night tournament at Blackbear Access. Early-bird registration for this week’s Friday tournament continues at Skyline Marine in Nebo.