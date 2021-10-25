Local lifter claims world championship

The "lone wolf" powerlifter is now a world champion.
Blake Stanley, who trains alone at his own home gym, captured the world title in his division and weight class at the 365 Strong World Games in Wilkesboro on Oct. 17.
Stanley, an Avery County native who lives in Marion, competed in the 275-pound weight class multi-ply (lifting suits) division and won first place in every category of the full-power (bench press, squat, deadlift) meet, as well as the push/pull (bench and deadlift only), squat only, bench only and deadlift only categories.
Stanley did it the hard way after injuring a disc in his back on his second squat attempt, but still posted totals of 727.5 in the squat, 473.9 in the bench press and 501.5 in the deadlift for a total of 1,703.03.
On his first squat attempt, Stanley did 661.3 pounds, and moved up to 727.5 for his second lift. On his way up out of the hole, Stanley felt a pop is his back. As a result, he skipped his third squat attempt.
But he pressed on – literally.
“This is the world championship,” he said. “You can’t just pack up and go home. You have to give it your best shot and if you’re hurt, you play the numbers game and try to lift what you have to in order to win.”
Stanley, feeling the effects of his popped disc, went 1-for-3 on bench press, settling for 473.9 That lift kept him in the running for the championship.
By the time the deadlift rolled around, Stanley was clearly less than 100%, and was forced to drop his opener to 501.5, a full 110 pounds lower than his personal best in competition. Stanley managed to move the bar only a few inches on his first attempt. After gathering himself, Stanley returned to the platform and successfully pulled 501.5.
But those numbers were good enough to win the championship.
“Of course, getting hurt wasn’t part of the plan,” Stanley said. “To win even after getting hurt, and to become Avery County’s first world champion, I certainly can’t complain about that.”
Stanley said he’ll take a couple of weeks off to rest and recover, and then start back on the trail of bigger and bigger numbers in 2022. He also plans to defend his championship.