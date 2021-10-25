Local lifter claims world championship

The "lone wolf" powerlifter is now a world champion.

Blake Stanley, who trains alone at his own home gym, captured the world title in his division and weight class at the 365 Strong World Games in Wilkesboro on Oct. 17.

Stanley, an Avery County native who lives in Marion, competed in the 275-pound weight class multi-ply (lifting suits) division and won first place in every category of the full-power (bench press, squat, deadlift) meet, as well as the push/pull (bench and deadlift only), squat only, bench only and deadlift only categories.

Stanley did it the hard way after injuring a disc in his back on his second squat attempt, but still posted totals of 727.5 in the squat, 473.9 in the bench press and 501.5 in the deadlift for a total of 1,703.03.

On his first squat attempt, Stanley did 661.3 pounds, and moved up to 727.5 for his second lift. On his way up out of the hole, Stanley felt a pop is his back. As a result, he skipped his third squat attempt.

But he pressed on – literally.

“This is the world championship,” he said. “You can’t just pack up and go home. You have to give it your best shot and if you’re hurt, you play the numbers game and try to lift what you have to in order to win.”