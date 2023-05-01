Local fishermen have marked this week on their calendars for the past several months as two local prominent fishing tournaments get a new season underway on the shores of Lake James.

The Tuesday Night Trails, sponsored by Foothills Marine Center, will kick off Tuesday night at the Blackbear Access from 6-10 p.m. Tuesday’s opener begins a 22-week event that will culminate with a championship on Saturday, Oct. 14.

Tuesday Night Trails has been a long-running tournament. Around a decade ago, it took on additional support when Foothills Marine came on board as the main sponsor of the event. Local anglers Dennis “Flea” Blake along with Dennis Elliott and Morganton resident Darren Sigmon help run the event in terms of the on-site duties along with the monitoring and posting of the points weekly.

What originally was just a group of friends getting together to fish has turned into a weekly summer outing with dozens of teams made up of individuals mainly from McDowell, Burke and surrounding counties. The 2022 series included 55 different groups participating, and the anticipation is for similar numbers again for 2023.

“We’re all excited to kick off another season on the lake,” said Blake. "For me, it's just like opening day in baseball. Everyone’s excited and ready to kick off a new season. This tournament has grown over the years and we are thankful for the partnership with Foothills Marine. It has allowed this to prosper.”

The growth of Tuesday Night Trails has turned the seasonal event into a true fellowship among local anglers.

“If you ask everyone who participates, they’re here for the same reason," Blake said. "And that’s to have a good time, grow friendships with other fishermen and match the big catch.”

There is no membership fee to participate in the Tuesday Night Trail. Entry fee is $40 per weekly tournament. A portion of each entry is withheld for the championship in October along with awards for the top-10 teams over the course of the season. All proceeds during the season will go back to the top-10 and grand champion.

The points system (1-100) based on cumulative weight of caught fish will be tallied and posted each week. The top 35 teams after the end of September will qualify for the championship in mid-October.

The 2022 points champion was Dustin Ayers and Dustin McCurry who finished with 2,066 points followed by Todd Ayers and Artie Buchanan with 1,978 points.

If Tuesday night is not a natural fit to your schedule, then Fridays might be what you are looking for as a second series of tournaments will take place at Blackbear Access. The Lake James Friday Night Tournament sponsored by Skyline Marine will feature many of the same anglers competing for similar cash prizes.

The first weekly event for the Friday Night Tournament is this week at 7 p.m. Registration will begin on site an hour before casting, early-bird signups are also available beginning Tuesday at Skyline Marine. The Friday night series runs through the end of August, with a grand championship currently scheduled for Friday, Sept. 1.

Weekly cost for Friday nights is also $40, with prizes given for top three weekly small and largemouth along with a top five in points and the grand championship.

For more information on the Tuesday night Trail, visit Foothills Marine Center's website at www.foothillsmarine.com.

Additional information on the Lake James Friday Night Tournament can be found on its official Facebook page.